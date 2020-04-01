Hazard Control Market Growth Prospects 2022 and Projected to Reach US$ 1.63 Billion

ReportsnReports adds ‘Hazard Control Market’ to its store. This is a professional and depth research report on Hazard Control industry that would help to know the world’s major regional market conditions of Hazard Control industry, the main region including North American,Europe and Asia etc., and the main country including United States, Germany, etc.

Hazard Control Market

Hazard Control Market is expected to grow from an estimated US$ 1.22 Billion in 2017 to US$ 1.63 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.83%, from 2017 to 2022. The stringent industrial safety norms, increase in unconventional oil & gas production, and growing concerns for human and environmental safety are the major drivers of the hazard control market.

Top Key Players in the “Hazard Control Market”

ABB (Switzerland)

Siemens (Germany)

Schneider Electric (France)

Rockwell Automation (US)

Eaton (Ireland)

Emerson Electric (US)

Report Highlights:

To forecast the expansion of the hazard control market with respect to main regions (North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and South America)

To provide detailed information on major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To strategically analyze the hazard control market with respect to individual growth trends, future expansions, and contribution to the market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and details of a competitive landscape for market leaders

To analyze competitive developments, such as contracts & agreements, mergers & acquisitions, new product developments, and research and development (R&D) in the hazard control market

The Market in Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing hazard control market, closely followed by the North American market. The market in Asia Pacific is primarily driven by economies such as China, Japan, and India. The governments in these countries are redoubling their focus on industrial safety, particularly in China, where frequent accidents are reported each year in coal mines and chemical factories.

The distribution of primary interviews is as follows

By Company Type: Tier 1- 56%, Tier 2- 28%, Tier 3- 16%

By Designation: C-Level- 25%, Manager Level- 35%, Others- 40%

By Region: North America- 30%, Europe-25%, Asia Pacific- 20%, Middle East & Africa- 15%, South America- 10%

The Hazard Control Market has been segmented, based on product, into motors, servo valves, sensors and actuators, drives, and others. The motors segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016, while the servo valves segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, from 2017 to 2022, due to increasing applications in the oil & gas and chemicals and pharmaceuticals industries.

Target Audience for Hazard Control Market:

Component manufacturing companies

Energy associations

Government regulatory bodies

Industrial manufacturing companies

Environment monitoring bodies

