Harvesting Robot Market at a Highest CAGR of 20.57% by Top Competitors are Harvest Automation, Autonomous Solutions Inc., Clearpath Robotics Inc., Deepfield Robotics, DeLaval Inc., Deere & Company, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Among Others

Global Harvesting Robot Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 29.43 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 130.56 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 20.57% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing food demands from the consumer is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Machines are replacing the humans in agriculture and somewhere reshaping the agriculture. It somewhere is improving the productivity and quality. They are very useful as they are solution for the labour shortage problem during the harvesting season in many countries.

Get Free Sample Report at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-harvesting-robot-market

Global Harvesting Robot Market Key Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the harvesting robot market are Cerescon BV, Energid Technologies Corporation, Green Robot Machinery Pvt. Ltd, Harvest Automation, Autonomous Solutions Inc., Clearpath Robotics Inc., Deepfield Robotics, DeLaval Inc., Deere & Company, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Octinion announced the launch of their fully autonomous picking robot- Rubion at Fruit Logistica Trade Fair. The robot will navigate through the greenhouse and will detect the ripe fruit and will pick them without bruising and will place it in punnets. It will help in improving the quality of the production.

In May 2017, Abundant Robotics is testing a robot which can pick fruits with same accuracy and gentleness as of human. It will identify and pick apples by vacuuming them off branches and will place them in the same collection crates used by humans. It will change how the harvesting is done and will be beneficial for the society.

Global Harvesting Robot Market Table Of Content:



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Harvesting Robot Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Harvesting Robot Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Harvesting Robot Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

And More…Get Detailed TOC | At https://databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-harvesting-robot-market

Market Drivers:

Increasing popularity of the solar- powered crop harvesting robots is the major factor driving the market.

Increasing focus on the farm mechanism is driving market.

Market Restraint:

High maintenance of the machine is the major factor restraining the growth of this market.

Global Harvesting Robot Market Segmentation:

By Product Type Rolled Towels Standard Rolls Center Pull Rolls Folded Towels Centrefold Multi-Fold Napkins & Luxury Towels Boxed Towels

By End-Use Personal Care Home Care Healthcare Hospitality Commercial Office Restaurants Others Education & Research Institutes Public Washrooms By Distribution Channel Direct Sales E-Commerce Retail Stores Hypermarkets Supermarkets Specialty Stores Wholesale Stores Others By Geography



Global Harvesting Robot Market Competitive Analysis:

Global harvesting robot market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of harvesting robot market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Inquiry Before Buying at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-harvesting-robot-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]