Hardness Testers Market Overview, Industry News, Development Opportunities & Challenges 2019-2026

Requirement of hardness level of a material has different implication and the requirement varies as per the nature of industry. Hardness testers are used to test the hardness of different substances as per the industry standards. For instance, in the metal industry hardness of a material implies to resistance to distortion matters, however, in metallurgy and test & measurement sectors, resistance to penetration of a measuring device is taken into consideration.

Hardness testers work on three methods, Brinell test method, Rockwell test method, and Vickers test method. The hardness of a component, instrument, or to a part of a system, is tested by using hardware testers. Thus, high-tech hardness testers are employed in a variety of applications in several industries, such as electronics, aerospace, and automotive. Hardness testers are extremely innovative machines with state-of-the-art technologies as they are used for great precision especially for quality assurance of a product in the manufacturing-line and in laboratories.

As almost every industry is moving towards automation, so are transportation and supply chain industries. Automation has transformed and enhanced the whole value chain and supply chain of the manufacturing industry. Demand for automated hardness testers is a key driver of the hardness testers market. It is also in trend, particularly in steel and other metalwork industries, where reduced labor work along with a suitable amount (as per the industry guidelines) of hardness is required, and attention to details is the prime concern. Demand automation is estimated to contribute substantially towards the growth of the hardness testers market.

A key restraint of the hardness testers market, is to test at nano and micro level. For instance, hardness testers play a vital role in the paints & coating industry to check the thickness of film or paint which requires a great technical expertise and economic investment. Additionally, the use of paints is widespread among the industries ranging from aerospace and automotive to electronics and other manufacturing.

The global hardness testers market can be segmented based on type, testing material, test method, end use industry, and region. In terms of product types, the hardness testers market can be bifurcated into portable hardness tester and bench top hardness testers. Based on testing material, the market can be classified into rubber, plastic, aluminum, steel, iron, and metal alloys. In terms of test method, the market can be divided into Rockwell Hardness Testers, Brinell Hardness Testers, and Vickers Hardness Testers. In terms of end use industry, the global hardness testers market can be segregated into construction, mining, metalwork, automotive, aerospace, energy and power. In terms of region, the global hardness testers market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.