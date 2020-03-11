Hard Luxury Goods Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2017 – 2022

Of late the global market for hard luxury goods has been gaining noticeable impetus. With the rising presence of branded products among consumers, fueled by the significant increase in their disposable income, this market is likely to continue witnessing strong growth over the next few years.

This report by XploreMR attempts to present a comprehensive analysis of the global hard luxury goods market by examining the prominent trends, growth drivers, limitations, and opportunities and the impact of these factors on the demand for hard luxury goods between 2017 and 2022.

It also examines the potential of this market at the global as well as the regional level. Further, a detailed analysis of the value chain, which offers an exhaustive overview of the worldwide market for hard luxury goods has been offered in this research study, encompassing the market attractiveness analysis, in which, the end users are benchmarked on the basis of their market size, rate of growth, and general attractiveness.

Global Hard Luxury Goods Market: Scope of the Study

The research study provides a comprehensive assessment of various important factors that influence the sales of hard luxury goods across the world to readers for wise decision making. It also offers a thorough evaluation of the lucrative opportunities, which involve untapped or recently explored factors that are expected to drive this market over the forthcoming years. Further, it carries out an analysis of the value chain to help in understanding the market at length. This value chain assessment includes a detailed evaluation of the roles of numerous important entities in the global hard luxury goods market, from the raw materials suppliers to the end users.

Various procedures of the production of hard luxury goods have also been examined in the value chain analysis. Furthermore, the market attractiveness analysis has been carried out to evaluate the end-use segments, which are projected to be lucrative and profitable over the forecast period, taking a number of factors, such as the size of its market, its profitability, growth rate, and the degree of the competition, in consideration.

Largely, the global market for hard luxury goods is analyzed on the basis of the type of product, sales channel, and the gender of the consumer. Based on the type of product, the market is classified into watches and jewelries. By sales channel, the market is categorized into monobrand store, department store, specialty store, and online store. Based on the gender of the consumer, the report bifurcate the market into men and women.

Global Hard Luxury Goods Market: Geographical Outlook

In terms of the geography, the research study broadly classifies the global hard luxury goods market into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Japan. These geographical categories are, then, evaluated on the basis of the current and imminent trends in each of the regions in order to provide an insight into the current and expected demand for hard luxury goods there. The demand from the individual end-use sections in each of the regional markets has also been presented in this research report.

Furthermore, the report estimate the market size of each of the regional hard luxury goods market in 2017 and make predictions for the coming years. The figures related to the regional markets have been estimated on the basis of their performance, in terms of the product-, distribution channel-, and gender-based segments.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Graff Diamonds Ltd., LVMH, Giorgio Armani, Swatch Group, Richemont, Bulgari, Chanel S.A., Ralph Lauren Corp., Tiffany & Co., and Harry Wintson are the key companies functional in the global market for hard luxury goods.