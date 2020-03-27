Handheld GPS Market 2019: Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored With High CAGR and Return on Investment By 2025

Handheld GPS is a type of portable, user-friendly gadget that combining Global Positioning System and modern geographic technology, which provide location and time information in all weather conditions for users. It is widely used for hiking, cycling, golfing, surveying and other applications.

Handheld GPS industry concentration is relatively high. The largest producer is Garmin, accounting for 70 percent market share in value in 2015, followed by Magellan and Lowrance. The industry competitive landscape is relatively stable.

Along with the development of United States domestic Industrial technology, United States handheld GPS has to be advanced in the world, especially in high end products.

The market scale will keep decreasing in the next few years. Although tough more people choose to enjoy their outdoor life brought a lot of opportunities, the smartphone is so convenience and technical update frequently that handheld GPS can be hardly to improve more, the research group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the handheld GPS field.

However, the high cost of the systems and effectiveness of the device are the major factors hindering the growth of this market. In the future, the manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, core technology improvement, manufacturing equipment innovation, brand establishment and customer training and service enhancement.

According to this study, over the next five years the Handheld GPS market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Handheld GPS business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Handheld GPS market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Garmin

Magellan

Lowrance

Bushnell

Golf BUddy

DeLorme

…

This study considers the Handheld GPS value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

General Handheld GPS

Wireless Intercom Handheld GPS

Digital Map Handheld GPS

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

General Handheld GPS

Wireless Intercom Handheld GPS

Digital Map Handheld GPS

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Handheld GPS consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Handheld GPS market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Handheld GPS manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Handheld GPS with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Handheld GPS submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

