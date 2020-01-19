Hand Tools Market Set for Rapid Growth, to Reach $18200 Million by 2025- QY Research, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, United States: A hand tool is any tool that is not a power tool – that is, one powered by hand (manual labour) rather than by an engine. Some examples of hand tools are garden forks, secateurs, rakes, hammers, spanners, pliers, screwdrivers and chisels. Hand tools are generally less dangerous than power tools.

The global average price of hand tools is in the decreasing trend, from 2203 USD/K Unit in 2012 to 2062 USD/K Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

China region is the largest supplier of hand tools, with a production market share nearly 47% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of hand tools, enjoying production market share nearly 22% in 2016.

The global Hand Tools market was 14800 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 18200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% between 2019 and 2025.

The report provides profiles of leading players operating in the global Hand Tools market such as: Stanley, Apex Tool Group, Great Wall Precision, TTi, Snap-on Inc., Ideal Industries, Textron, Klein Tools, Wurth Group, Tajima, Knipex, Irwin, PHOENIX, Wiha, Channellock, Pro’skit, Ajay, Akar Tools, JPW Industries, JK Files, DUCK, JETECH, Excelta, Sinotools

This report studies the Hand Tools market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Hand Tools in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

General Purpose Tools

Metal Cutting Tools

Layout and Measuring Tools

Taps and Dies

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Industrial

Household

Table of Contents

Study Coverage: This is the first section of the report that includes three or more chapters, viz. Years Considered, Study Objectives, Global Hand Tools Market Growth Rate by Product, Global Hand Tools Market Growth Rate by Application, Key Manufacturers Covered, Key Market Segments, and Product Scope.

Executive Summary: It offers a study on global production with high focus on production rate and share, market pricing and trends, capacity, and revenue. It also contains a separate chapter that explains the changes in CAGR throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, it provides analysis of raw material prices, GDP for major regions, macroscopic factors, and market drivers, issues, and trends. It also focuses on the vendor landscape, key manufacturers, and market concentration ratio.

Regional Analysis: It offers market analysis of key regions and countries, taking into consideration their market share, revenue, production, and other significant factors.

Market Size by Product: Here, the analysts provide breakdown data of the global Hand Tools market by product and comprehensive analysis on global revenue by product and prices by product.

Market Size by Application: It includes breakdown data of the global Hand Tools market by application, consumption by application, and consumption market share by application.

