Hand Care Market 2019 Trends and Review

Hand Care is a kind of skin care product which can heal and smooth skin cracks, dry, prevent and treat rough and dry hands in autumn and winter effectively.

Hand Care Product is a kind of skin care product which can heal and smooth skin cracks, dry, prevent and treat rough and dry hands in autumn and winter effectively. Frequent use in autumn and winter can make the hands skin more tender and moister. The Hand Care market is generally segmented into two broad product types: Moisturizers and Cleansers. Moisturizers occupied the most market share; with 72.72% sales share in 2018, it is expected to keep leading the market in future period.

Hand Care are classically distributed in two distinct channels: the department store and the mass market channel. The retail chain is the major distribution partner for every beauty and personal care manufacturer, as the majority of sales are from retail outlets. The current shift in the retail industry from a more traditional unorganized retail format to organized retail has accelerated the growth of the retail industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the Hand Care market will register a 4.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3071.9 million by 2024, from US$ 2503.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Hand Care business.

This study considers the Hand Care value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Cleansers

Moisturizers and Others

Segmentation by application:

Adult

Children and Baby

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Unilever

Johnson & Johnson

Procter & Gamble

Coty

Beiersdorf

Whealthfields Lohmann

Jahwa

KAO

3M

Reckitt Benckiser

Lion Corporation

Henkel

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Hand Care consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Hand Care market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Hand Care manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Hand Care with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Hand Care submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

