Hand Care Market 2019 Set for Rapid Growth And Trends by 2025

Hand Care is a kind of skin care product which can heal and smooth skin cracks, dry, prevent and treat rough and dry hands in autumn and winter effectively.

Hand Care Product is a kind of skin care product which can heal and smooth skin cracks, dry, prevent and treat rough and dry hands in autumn and winter effectively. Frequent use in autumn and winter can make the hands skin more tender and moister. The Hand Care market is generally segmented into two broad product types: Moisturizers and Cleansers. Moisturizers occupied the most market share; with 72.72% sales share in 2018, it is expected to keep leading the market in future period.

Hand Care are classically distributed in two distinct channels: the department store and the mass market channel. The retail chain is the major distribution partner for every beauty and personal care manufacturer, as the majority of sales are from retail outlets. The current shift in the retail industry from a more traditional unorganized retail format to organized retail has accelerated the growth of the retail industry.

This report studies the global market size of Hand Care in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Hand Care in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Hand Care market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Hand Care market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Unilever

Johnson & Johnson

Procter & Gamble

Coty

Beiersdorf

Whealthfields Lohmann

Jahwa

KAO

3M

Reckitt Benckiser

Lion Corporation

Henkel

Hand Care market size by Type

Cleansers

Moisturizers and Others

Hand Care market size by Applications

Adult

Children and Baby

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Hand Care market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Hand Care market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Hand Care companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Hand Care submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hand Care are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (Million Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Hand Care market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hand Care Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Hand Care Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Cleansers

1.4.3 Moisturizers and Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Hand Care Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Adult

1.5.3 Children and Baby

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Hand Care Market Size

2.1.1 Global Hand Care Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Hand Care Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Hand Care Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Hand Care Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Hand Care Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Hand Care Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Hand Care Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Hand Care Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Hand Care Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Hand Care Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Hand Care Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Hand Care Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Hand Care Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Hand Care Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Hand Care Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Hand Care Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Hand Care Sales by Type

4.2 Global Hand Care Revenue by Type

4.3 Hand Care Price by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Hand Care Breakdown Data by Application

