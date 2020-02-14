Hallux Rigidus Market Size, Share, Revenue and Trends, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Hallux rigidus is an arthritic condition often leading to pain and stiffness within the joint located behind the big toe. Hallux rigidus is a syndrome related to degeneration of the first MTP joint. It leads to limitation in joint range of motion and painful ambulation.

The Global Hallux Rigidus Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in fungal eye infection market are

DePuy Synthes Companies

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Smith & Nephew

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Acumed Bioretec Ltd.

Segmentation:

The global hallux rigidus infection market is segmented on the basis of treatment, diagnosis, and end-users.

On the basis of the treatment, the market is segmented into non-surgical treatment and surgical treatment. Further, the non-surgical treatment is sub-segmented into shoe modifications, orthotic devices, medications, injection therapy physical therapy. And the surgical treatment is sub-segmented into bone spur removal (cheilectomy), joint fusion (arthrodesis), joint resurfacing (interpositional arthroplasty), and joint replacement (arthroplasty).

On the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into X-ray, CT scan, and MRI.

On the basis of the end users, the market is segmented into hospitals & surgical centers, home cares, and orthopedic specialty clinics.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas dominate the global hallux rigidus market owing to the rising geriatric population, increase in genetic disorders and increasing number of surgical procedures in the hospitals. The Americas is further segmented into North America and South America. North America holds the largest market owing to extensive use of advanced technology and developed pharmaceutical sector.

Europe accounts for the second largest market due to increasing funds, government support, and increasing healthcare expenditure. For instance, according to Eurostat, Germany incurred healthcare expenditure over EUR 321 billion in 2014. Germany, France, and the U.K hold a significant share in the market due to increasing demand for technologically advanced devices for the surgical procedures and overall growth of medical device industry.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for the hallux rigidus, whose growth is attributed to rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of people suffering from toe infections, and rapidly developing economies.

Intended Audience

Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Suppliers

Medical Research Laboratories

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

Potential Investors

