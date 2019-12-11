Half Shaft Constant Velocity Joints Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Half Shaft Constant Velocity Joints Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Constant-velocity joints (CV joints) allow a drive shaft to transmit power through a variable angle, at constant rotational speed, without an appreciable increase in friction or play.

The top three companies, GKN, NTN and Dana, have 40% of the market share.

Global Half Shaft Constant Velocity Joints market size will reach 7472.1 million US$ by 2025, from 6980.8 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Half Shaft Constant Velocity Joints.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the Half Shaft Constant Velocity Joints in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

GKN

NTN

Dana

Nexteer

JTEKT

Wanxiang

Hyundai WIA

AAM

SKF

Neapco

Seohan Group

IFA Rotorion

Guansheng

Xiangyang Automobile Bearing

Heri Automotive

Feizhou Vehicle

Market Segment by Type, covers

Outboard Joints

Inboard Joints

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

