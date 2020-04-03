Halal Market Analysis and Industry Research Report to 2024

Global Halal Market Research Report provides information on Products, Services, Trends, Top Companies, Verticals, Countries, Material, Application, and Geography globally. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making, offers by arcognizance.com

The Arabic word for “permitted.” Halal is commonly seen as “Halal” which means food that is permitted under Islamic guidelines as found in the Qu’ran Most food and drinks are considered Halal unless they are clearly stated as forbidden in the Qur’an (holy book of Islam) and hadith (prophetic traditions).

The halal industry is based on a belief that Muslims should eat food and use goods such as cosmetics that are “”halalan toyibban””, which means permissible and wholesome. In fact, the halal market is non-exclusive to Muslims, and has gained increasing acceptance among non- Muslim consumers who associate halal with ethical consumerism.

Actually, the halal industry has now expanded beyond the food sector to include pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, health products, toiletries and medical devices as well as service sector components such as logistics, marketing, print and electronic media, packaging, branding, and financing. In addition, the halal food marketplace is emerging as one of the most profitable and influential market arenas in the world food business today.

Request a sample of Halal Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/343027

Scope of the Report:

Downstream growth in demand prompted the rapid growth of halal food in Europe, which is because of both growth of population of Muslim and the growth of Muslim income in these countries.

European halal food industry is quite fragmented with a large number of companies can produce halal food but the companies passed the halal certification are limited. Although halal certification is considered a key enabler for the successful development of the global halal industry, the industry is still plagued by the issue of differing certification standards. The lack of a single, unified global halal standard is a pressing issue within the halal industry.

Halal food is going to be main-stream in Europe. And the downstream consumption market is constantly expanding, not only the Muslims, but also non-Muslim began to join the ranks of the consumer. As for the age of consumption, the young generation of Muslims is agents of change for the halal industry. Supermarkets, hypermarkets and food distribution chains are increasing their share of halal distribution, capitalizing on young halal consumers’ interests in having the same choices as non-halal consumers.

The worldwide market for Halal is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Halal in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Access this report Halal Market @ http://arcognizance.com/report/global-halal-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Tsaritsyno

Halal-ash

Ekol

Simons

Crown Chicken (Cranswick)

Shaheen Foods

Euro Foods Group

Eggelbusch

Cleone Foods

Reinert Group

Pure Ingredients

Reghalal

Tariq Halal

Casino

Tesco plc

Tahira Foods Ltd

Isla Delice

Nestlé SA

Carrefour SA

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Fresh Products

Frozen Salty Products

Processed Products

Cereal and Cereal Product

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Restaurant

Hotel

Home

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Halal product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Halal, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Halal in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Halal competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Halal breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Halal market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Halal sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/343027

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Halal Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Halal Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Halal by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Halal by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Halal by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Halal by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Halal by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Halal Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Halal Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Halal Market Forecast (2019-2024)

To Check Discount of Halal Market @ http://www.arcognizance.com/discount/343027