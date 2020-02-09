Halal Cosmetics Market Analysis, Key Growth Drivers, Challenges, Leading Key Players Review, Demand and Upcoming Trend by Forecast to 2023

Market Research Future has published a half-cooked research report on the Global Halal Cosmetics Market.

Halal cosmetics are innovation to the cosmetic industry which comply with the concept of halal (permissible) materials in cosmetics. The trend of making halal-certified cosmetics has been among the top agendas of players in the cosmetics industry. Market Research Future (MRFR) perceives the global halal cosmetics market to have a noteworthy growth and advance at a CAGR of 13.40% over the forecast period which ends in 2023. The Global Halal Cosmetics Market was valued at USD 22.74 Bn in 2017 and is expected to surpass USD 52 Bn mark by the end of 2023.

Free Sample Request @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6665

With the surge in Muslim populace across the globe, the demand for halal cosmetics are on the upswing. The Muslim population generally adhere to religious guidelines and halal cosmetics cater to the needs of these consumers.

To capitalize on the massive popularity of halal cosmetics, various multi-national players are making cruelty-free or halal cosmetics to appeal to a wider range of consumers.

Surging awareness regarding animal welfare, social responsibility and environmentally-friendly products coupled with growing trend of veganism has been a major drive for the growth of the global halal cosmetics market. Animal testing for beauty products has been banned in various parts of the world and various public figures have been a critical influence for the market growth. Various celebrities are promoting the use of cruelty-free products which encourage consumers to opt for halal cosmetics.

However, the growth of the market might be hindered by high costs associated with halal cosmetics and lack of standard guidelines for halal certification. Lack of awareness regarding halal cosmetics in underdeveloped regions and lack of affordability might also act as an impediment to the growth of the market.

Segmentation

The Global Halal Cosmetics Market has been segmented based on product type and distribution channel.

Product type-wise, the global halal cosmetics market has been segmented into hair care, skin care, color cosmetics, multifunctional, and others. The skin care segment is the largest segment owing to greater focus on personal care and hygiene. The color cosmetics segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment due to increasing trend of use of color cosmetics among consumers.

By distribution channel, the market has been segmented into store-based and non-store-based. The store-based segment has been further segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, and others. The store-based segment is currently the leading segment while the non-store based distribution channel is expected to gain momentum over the forecast period.

Check Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/6665

Regional Analysis

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW) are the key markets for halal cosmetics. The North America market for halal cosmetics is considerably large and is driven by presence of a large number of cosmetics companies who are rapidly foraying into the halal cosmetics space. In addition, high disposable income and substantial demand for halal cosmetics owing to growing popularity.

Asia pacific market is slated to be the fastest growing market for halal cosmetics owing to rise in Muslim population across countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand, and Singapore. Moreover, the untapped markets in the region provide ample opportunities for market growth.

Europe is also a significant market and its growth can be exclusively accredited to the presence of some top-notch cosmetic companies in the region. Moreover, animal testing for beauty-care products is barred in Europe which also creates a conducive environment for the growth of the halal cosmetics market.

The Rest of the World is also expected to fare well in the coming years, especially the Middle East market due to the presence of Muslim-dominated populace in the region and their preference for halal cosmetics.

Competitive Landscape

Iba Halal Care, PHB Ethical Beauty, Martha Tilar Group, SaafSkinCare, One Pure, Halal Cosmetics Company, Ivy Beauty Corporation Sdn Bhd., Wardah Cosmetics, Clara International, Inika, Brataco Group of Companies, Talent Cosmetics Ltd., Amara Cosmetics, Sampure Minerals, Wipro Unza, Mena Cosmetics, MMA Bio Lab Sdn Bhd., and Paragon Technology and Innovation.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/halal-cosmetics-market-6665

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]