Hair Texturizer Products Market to hold high potential for growth by 2028.

Global Hair Texturizer Products Market Outlook
The global cosmetic industry has been on the rise over the past couple of years and is being estimated to be valued at US$ 11.7 billion by 2023. The rising number of beauty conscious consumers, the increase in per capita income and changing lifestyle are some of the critical factors driving the demand for various cosmetic products. Consumers are taking extra efforts on maintaining their skin ton, hair as well as facial appearance due to which cosmetic industry has been enduring higher demand for products from various cosmetic sectors such as hair care, skincare, and body care. When it comes to hair care segment, consumer desire for healthy and nourished hair especially from the millennial population (18-34 yrs old). Hair texturizer products are one such product triggering demand from its target customers.
Global Hair Texturizer Products Market: Reasons for Covering this Title
Hair texturizer products market is a fragmented market accounting on various types of products such as dry shampoos, hair cream, hair gel, hair mousse, hairspray as well as hair protectants. Hair texturizer products are mainly used in the view of maintaining a good and composed hairstyle for the consumers. There are several benefits associated with the consumption of hair texturizer products such as dry shampoo prevents hair from becoming too dry. Hair cream provides subtle and natural looking shine to one’s hair. Hair gel another type of hair texturizer products helps maintaining one’s desire hairstyle for a longer duration.
Global Hair Texturizer Products: Market Segmentation
On the basis of source, the global Hair Texturizer Products market has been segmented as –
- Natural
- Conventional
On the basis of the formats, the global Hair Texturizer Products market has been segmented as –
- Cream
- Paste
- Liquid
On the basis of the product types, the global Hair Texturizer Products market has been segmented as –
- Dry Shampoo
- Hair Cream
- Hair Gel
- Hair Mousse
- Hair Pomade & Paste
- Hair Spray
- Hair Protectant
On the basis of the distribution channel, the global Hair Texturizer Products market has been segmented as –
- Hypermarket/Supermarket
- Convenience Store
- Specialty Store
- Online Stores
- Others (Club Stores)
Global Hair Texturizer Products Market: Key Players
Some of the key players operating in the global Hair Texturizer Products market are The Procter & Gamble Company, Oribe Hair Care, LLC, Garnier LLC, Beiersdorf, Inc., Coty Inc., Unilever group (Sunsilk), Verb Products, Kline & Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA among others.
Hair Texturizer Products Market: Key Trends
The major shareholding companies in the Hair Texturizer Products market have been strategizing extending its product portfolio in order to cater to consumers’ varying needs and demands.
Hair Texturizer Products Market: Key Developments
- In 2018, Verb Products has announced on launching a spray version of Dry Shampoo Powder owing to its customers, demand for the same.
- In 2012, Procter & Gamble Company launched nine new hair care products priced at a premium level for the North American market.
