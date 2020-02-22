Hair Styling Products Market set to record exponential growth by 2018-2028

This report on the hair styling products market provides the forecast and analysis of the global hair styling products market. It provides analysis on the basis of historical data and forecast from 2017 to 2027 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The hair styling products report reveals the market dynamics in seven geographic segments along with market analysis for the current and future scenario. In addition, it includes drivers, restraints and recent trends of the hair styling products market. The hair styling products market report also comprises opportunities for the manufacturers of hair styling products and highlights the value chain analysis in detail. The study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends across regions that are expected to influence the current status and future prospects of the hair styling products market.

The report studies the global hair styling productsmarket for the period 2018–2027. The prime objective of this report is to offer quantitative and qualitative insights and the study key market trends pertaining to the global hair styling products market that gradually help transform businesses.

The hair styling products market numbers have been assessed by carefully scrutinizing the hair styling productsspending of countries in all the seven key regions for the current year, as well as the historical performance of the market. Market size and forecast for each segment in the hair styling productsmarket has been provided in the context of regional markets.

The report begins with an executive summary intended to provide a clear perspective about the hair styling products market to the reader. It is then followed by an overview of the hair styling products market and provides the definition of the market along with an analysis about the drivers, restraints, opportunities and key trends in the hair styling productsmarket. The sections that follows includes the analysis of the global hair styling products market by product type, source, end use, sales channel and a country-level analysis.

On the basis of product type, the global hair styling products market is segmented into hair gel, hair spray, styling creams & waxes, hair mousse and other types of hair styling products. The global hair styling products market is further segmented on the basis of end use. The potential end users are household, salon & spa and the fashion industry. The global hair styling products market is again segmented on the basis of gender i.e. male, female and unisex. On the basis of sales channel, the global hair styling products market is segmented into wholesaler/distributor, supermarket/hypermarket, convenience store, specialty store and online store.

All the segmentation of the hair styling products market has been considered after appropriate secondary research and revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders in the industry. The hair styling products market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

The next section of the hair styling products report highlights the market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2027. The study investigates the regional Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of the hair styling products market. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa and Japan. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional market for 2018–2027.

The hair styling products market numbers have been assessed based on the sales and the weighted average pricing of hair styling products by nature and product type. The aggregate revenue is derived through the weighted average country pricing trends. Country-wise demand patterns have been considered while estimating the consumption of hair styling products across various regions. The company-level hair styling products market share has been derived on the basis of the revenues reported by key manufacturers. The hair styling products market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. The market has been forecast in terms of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) and Y-o-Y growth rates.

The market segments for the global hair styling products market have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the relative contributions of each segment to market growth. Another key feature of this report is the analysis the market in terms of absolute dollar opportunity represented by the sales of hair styling products. XploreMR has developed the market 'Attractiveness Index' to help providers identify the real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report on the hair styling products market, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies has been provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution in the overall hair styling products market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a segment in the hair styling products market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate the key competitors in the hair styling products market. Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings and recent developments. Some of the key players of the global hair styling products market are Procter & Gamble, L’Oreal, Unilever plc, Shiseido Company, Amorepacific Corporation, Flora Ltd., Kao Corporation, Henkel AG & Company, Godefroy Manufacturing Company, Swallowfield plc, Shu Uemura Art of Hair, Vogue International LLC, CURLS(R), LLC, Ouai haircare, Redken, Scental Pacific, Delta Laboratories Pty Ltd., Natrocare Laboratories, Mizani and Mielle Organics LLC.