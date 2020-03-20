Hair Rollers Market Estimated To Reach (Revenues) By 2026

Hair Rollers Market – Overview

Hair rollers are hair accessories which are tubular in shape. They are used to straighten and curl the hair. Hair rollers are available in different diameters ranging from 20 mm to 38 mm. The evolution of hair rollers dates back to 1930 when Solomon Harper invented the first electric heated hair rollers. People prefer hair rollers to avoid long styling hours taken to achieve the desired hair style, as hair rollers hardly take a few minutes to form the curls. It also allows the user to focus on other chores when they are fixed on the hair. Hair rollers are also used to add volume to the hair without using hair extensions. Additionally, they generate less heat damage to the hair and provide long lasting curls. Hair rollers are preferred by every consumer group due to their user-friendly features.

Hair Rollers Market – Drivers and Restraints

Consumers opting for hair accessories demand hair rollers due to increasing hair styling needs with lesser hair damage. Consumer mind-set is changing as they look forward to lessen the hair damage caused due to overheat and chemical applications. Accordingly, consumer choices are driven by healthy hair style expectations which are leading to the demand for hair rollers. Rising disposable income of individuals and preference for modern lifestyles are also some of the factors which are boosting the growth of hair styling products such as hair rollers. These days, consumers have better access to information, experts, and low cost retail distribution channels which indirectly increases the competition amongst players to deliver high- end products.

Read Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=53313

Countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Philippines have captured the rising hair rollers market share of the global business due to the rising middle class in these emerging markets. On the other hand, the hair accessories market, especially the hair rollers market is providing good growth opportunities in Western countries. Accordingly, players operating in hair rollers market have triggered a price war which indirectly affects the value sales. Hair rollers which can be used while sleeping is anticipated to offer opportunity to players in emerging markets. Sleep styler is a hair roller which is incorporated with absorbent fabric with additional memory foam. The fabric of these sleep styler rollers is made of polyester and nylon, while foam is made from polyurethane. Other trending hair rollers are the self-grip rollers which are anti-static in nature.

Hair Rollers Market – Segmentation

The global hair rollers market can be segmented based on hair type, hair styling, consumer group, application, distribution channel, and region. In terms of hair type, the hair rollers market can be classified into normal, curly, dry, oily, and others. The hair styling segment can be divided into curl enhancing, volume enhancing, and shine enhancing. In terms of consumer group, the hair rollers market can be categorized into men, women, and unisex. The application segment can be further categorized into individual and professional. Based on distribution channel, the hair rollers market can be segmented into online and offline stores. The offline stores segment can be further classified into large format stores, specialty stores, and other independent retail formats. Based on region, the global can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Read Report Toc @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=53313

Some of the key players operating in the global hair rollers market are Annie International Inc., Conair Corporation, Goody Products, Spectrum Brands, Helen of Troy Limited, KAI, Sleep In Rollers, T3 Micro, J&D Beauty, Calista Tools, Lucky Trendy, and Fenghua Juxing among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.