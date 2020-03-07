Hair Gel Market to Worth USD 2.49 Million | A Report by Kao Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Beiersdorf AG, Shiseido Company, AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Bio Ionic

An absolute insights and know-how of the greatest market opportunities into the relevant markets or FMCG industry required for successful business growth can be accomplished only with the best market research report. This Hair Gel Market report also involves strategic profiling of the major players in the market, comprehensive analysis of their basic competencies, and thereby keeping competitive landscape of the market in front of the client. To better structure this Hair Gel Market report, a nice blend of advanced industry insights, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology is utilized which gives an excellent experience to the readers or end users.

Global Hair Gel Market By Product (Water, Cream), Gender (Male, Female), Application (Curly Hair, Straight Hair), Distribution Channel (Warehouse Clubs, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Variety Stores, Online Retail, Department Stores, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Hair Gel Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.79 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2.49 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand of natural hair gel and rising need for hair styling among younger population.

Market Definition: Global Hair Gel Market

The hair gel market is anticipated to grow due to the rising awareness regarding personal grooming. The people in urban areas are more concerned towards the latest fashion styles, trends and various brands. Hair gel helps in protecting the hair from pollution & other impurities. The need for cleansing and conditioning of hair arises as everyday travelling of people makes one’s hair unmanageable and dirty. To cater this need, the hair gels are very important and various companies are coming up with more innovations and varieties.

Market Drivers:

Rising preference of foreign brands among the working women and men is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing number of fashion concerned people across the world is also expected to stimulate the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness regarding different latest and creative styles is expected to restrain the market growth

Growing awareness related to the possible side-effects of using chemicals is also expected to hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Hair Gel Market

By Product Water Cream

By Gender Male Female

By Application Curly Hair Straight Hair

By Distribution Channel Warehouse Clubs Convenience Stores Specialist Retailers Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Variety Stores Online Retail Department Stores Others

By Geography North America US. Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, L’Oréal Paris launched a new hair care brand line Elvive which helps in reviving all kinds of hair damage. This strategy has helped in expansion of the product portfolio of the company.

In December 2017, Kao USA Inc. signed an agreement for acquiring Oribe Hair Care, LLC to its impressive stable & luxury brand range. This strategy would help in the expansion of company and also would enhance its customer base.

Competitive Analysis: Global Hair Gel Market

Global hair gel market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hair gel market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Hair Gel Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hair gel market are

L’Oreal International,

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA,

Kao Corporation,

Procter & Gamble,

Unilever,

Beiersdorf AG,

Shiseido Company,

AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION,

Colgate-Palmolive Company,

Bio Ionic,

Avon Products, Inc.,

Alberto Balsam,

Beauty Elite Group,

mandom corp.,

COTY INC.,

Kérastase,

Maestro’s Classic,

Tasha Industries and DevCare Solutions,

Oriflame Cosmetics AG,

Revlon,

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.,

SkinFood,

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.,

Bayer AG,

Clarins,

Alticor Inc.,

Mary Kay Inc.,

Yves Rocher,

Maybelline New York,

Nykaa E-Retail Pvt. Ltd.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of Market Segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market Drivers and Restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

