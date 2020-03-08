Hair Brush Market Continues To Expand With Introduction Of Innovative Connected Products

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Hair Brush Market (By Product Type– Paddle Hairbrush, Radial/Round Hairbrush, Cushion, Vented Hairbrush and Others; By Application: Human Use (Personal and Professional) and Animal Use) – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2025”, the global hair brush market is expected to significant growth due to increasing adoption of high-end smart hairbrushes across the world

Market Insights

Factors such as rising consumer awareness towards hair hygiene and rising disposable incomes have led to the growing adoption of high quality hair care products across the world. Healthcare benefits such as effective scalp treatment and hair smoothening have further compelled the adoption of hairbrushes among both male and female customers. Moreover, continuous introduction of new and innovative products by leading manufacturers of beauty products have resulted in a shortened buying cycle for various hair care products.

Numerous high end providers of hair hygiene products including brushes make use of different sales channels such as specialty salons, TV shows and celebrity endorsements in order to gain higher popularity for their latest products. On account of shifting consumer preferences and supply of advanced products, the market is expected to witness an increasing demand in the high-end luxury product segment. Thereby, the overall hairbrush market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Insights:

The global hair brush market is fairly consolidated with few of the leading providers of hair brushes attributing to major share of the overall hair brushes market globally. Some of the leading hair brush manufacturers included Conair Group Ltd., Procter & Gamble Company, Kent & Sons Plc., L’Oreal Group, Helen of Troy Limited, Tangle Teezer Limited, Ibiza Hair, Inc., Denman International Ltd., Mason Pearson Bros. Ltd. and Spornette International, Inc.

These leading global players face immense competition from numerous local manufacturers providing simplistic and cheaper products. However, with rising middle class across the world and increasing consumer spending towards hair hygiene, the leading companies are expected to witness and increase in their consumer base during the forecast period.

Key Trends:

Introduction of smart hair brushes which make use of various sensing technologies to record and analyze parameters on smartphone applications

Growing demand for high-end products in the animal use segment

Market primarily driven by the professionals segment with enhanced endorsements at specialty salons

