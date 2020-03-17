Hair Bond Multiplier Market 2027: In-Depth Analysis on Market Dynamics, Segmentation & Emerging Growth Factors

In a new report titled “Hair Bond Multiplier Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment (2017–2027),” Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global hair bond multiplier market and throws light on the various factors boosting revenue growth of the global market. In terms of revenue, the global hair bond multiplier market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period. Owing to increasing fashion trends, individuals are more inclined towards experimenting with hair styles, modifications and different shades of hair colours. Millennials are showing increasing interest in hair colouring and are following celebrities to have different hair colour shades and hair styles. Hair treatment with chemicals and extensive heat to achieve desired modifications could cause potential harm. Individuals are becoming more concerned and conscious about hair health and hence to counter the harmful effects of heat and chemicals, the demand for hair bond multipliers to strengthen hair is increasing.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5337

Global Hair Bond Multiplier Market: Segmentation & Forecast

The global hair bond multiplier market is segmented based on product type, application, end use, and sales channel. By product type, the hair bond multiplier market is segmented into kit and loose. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into hair colouring and hair treatment. The hair colouring segment has a high growth rate of 7.3% over the forecast period with the segment anticipated to be valued at US$ 82.7 Mn by the end of 2017. By end use, the hair bond multiplier market is segmented into salons, spa, and personal use. The salon segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of 69.1% in 2017 with the market anticipated to be valued at US$ 119.1 Mn by 2017 end. By sales channel, the market for hair bond multiplier is segmented into direct sales and retail sales. The retail sales segment is further sub segmented into modern trade, distributors/wholesalers, health & beauty stores and online retailers. In terms of value, the retail sales segment is projected to be the most attractive segment in the global hair bond multiplier market during the forecast period and is expected to remain dominant with a revenue share of 58.5% by 2027 end.

Global Hair Bond Multiplier Market: Regional Forecast

This report assesses trends driving growth of each segment at the global as well as regional level and offers potential takeaways that could prove substantially useful to hair bond multiplier manufacturers looking to enter the market. In this report, the hair bond multiplier market has been segmented into seven major regions, namely North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is expected to exhibit relatively high CAGR and high incremental value over the forecast period. In terms of value, the North America hair bond multiplier market is projected to be the most attractive regional market during the forecast period and is expected to remain dominant accounting for a revenue share of 22.9% by 2027 end.

Purchase This Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/5337

Global Hair Bond Multiplier Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the hair bond multiplier market featured in the report include L’Oréal S.A., Olaplex LLC, Croda International Plc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Keune Haircosmetics Manufacturing B.V., Lakmé Lever Private Limited, Earthly Body, Inc., Brazilian Professionals LLC., Affinage Salon Professional Limited. In this report, we have discussed individual strategies followed by these companies in terms of enhancing their product portfolio, new marketing techniques, product offerings, and mergers and acquisitions.

For more insights on the global hair bond multiplier market, Future Market Insights analysts are available for discussions at [email protected]