Haemophilus Infections Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results

Haemophilus infections are the bacterial infections including septic arthritis, meningitis, pneumonia, otitis media, sinusitis, conjunctivitis, tracheobronchitis, and acute epiglottitis caused by the Haemophilus sp.

There are several pathogenic species of Haemophilus and the most common is H. influenzae with six different encapsulated serotypes and numerous strains. Haemophilus infections can be diagnosed by culture of blood and body fluids and is treated usually by various antibiotics depending upon the infection.

According to the data published by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, between 3% to 6% of Haemophilus influenzae cases in children are fatal and up to 20% of patients who survive Haemophilus influenzae meningitis have permanent hearing loss. Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation is in the process of developing MT-2355 as a viral vaccine for the treatment of haemophilus infections in infants.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

