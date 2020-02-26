Hadoop Market 2019 Analysed by Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects with Top Key Players: Cloudera Inc., MapR Technologies Inc., IBM Corp., Hortonworks, and EMC Corp. , Horton Works, Amazon Web Services

The Global Hadoop Market is estimated to grow at a significant rate, during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Hadoop is an open source distributed processing framework that manages data processing and storage for big data applications running in clustered systems. It is at the center of a growing ecosystem of big data technologies that are primarily used to support advanced analytics initiatives, including predictive analytics, data mining and machine learning applications. Growing use of Hadoop for cost-effectiveness and processing data faster are vital factors expected to encourage the growth of the global Hadoop market in the upcoming period.

In addition, rising demand of big data coupled with increasing volume of unstructured data, are some of the other factors estimated to accelerate the growth of the market in the next few years.

Implementation of Hadoop in the Service Sector is projected to be leading the overall market during the forecasted period.

On the basis of product type, the Hadoop market has been segmented into Software, Hardware, and Services. Services will dominate the global Hadoop market owing to its increased applications as a consulting, training and outsourcing tool to maximize efficiency. Efforts to make the software into a real time application will also enhance the demand of the segment.

IT & ITES is projected to lead the industry for utilizing the applications of Hadoop during the forecast period

On the basis of End-User, the global Hadoop market has been segmented into BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Telecommunication, Media Entertainment, Natural Resources, Trade and Transport, Government, and IT& ITES. By usage, IT & ITES will lead the market owing to growing adoption of Hadoop for managing outsourced data. BFSI is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to the exponential rise in the amount of data storage coupled with increment in the risk & fraud analytics.

North America will account for the lion’s share of the global Hadoop market during the anticipated period.

On the basis of region, the Hadoop market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America will dominate the world Hadoop market over the forecast period owing to the presence of major companies coupled with the huge adoption of application of Hadoop in these regions. The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period due to the rapid expansion of IT services Industry in emerging countries like India and China.

Global Hadoop Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as, Cloudera Inc., MapR Technologies Inc., IBM Corp., Hortonworks, and EMC Corp. , Horton Works, Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems, Inc., Datameer, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, Teradata Corporation, MarkLogic, Pentaho Corporation, MapR Karmasphere Inc, , Appistry Inc., Zettaset and Adello AG are the key players for providing Hadoop services.

By Product Type

Software

Hardware

Services

By End-User Industry

BFSI

Retail

Manufacturing

Telecommunication

Media Entertainment

Natural Resources

Trade and Transport

Government,

IT & ITES

