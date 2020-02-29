H2 2019 Global Length and Capital Expenditure Outlook for Oil and Gas Pipelines – US Leads with Highest New-Build Pipeline Length Additions

A total growth of 12.2% in length is expected in the global oil and gas trunk pipelines industry by 2022. Among regions, Asia is expected to add the highest planned pipeline length globally, while North America will lead in terms of capital expenditure over the next four years. Among companies, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is expected to be the global leader in terms of planned pipeline length additions, while Gazprom leads in terms of capex spending on the planned and announced projects.

Scope

– Up to date major, trunk oil and gas pipelines length data by major regions globally, outlook of the planned pipeline length additions up to 2022

– Annual breakdown of capital expenditure spending on planned (new build, including announced) pipelines by major regions in the world for the period 2018 to 2022

– Planned pipeline length additions and capital expenditure spending by key countries and companies globally

– Planned capital expenditure spending on planned (new build) pipelines by major regions globally (by key countries and companies)

– Details of major planned pipelines globally by commodity (crude oil, natural gas, NGL and petroleum product pipelines) up to 2022.

– Obtain the most up to date information available on planned major, trunk oil and gas pipelines globally

– Assess your competitor’s planned pipelines, proposed lengths and capital expenditure

– Identify growth segments and opportunities in the global pipeline industry

– Keep abreast of key global planned pipelines

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong planned pipeline data

– Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about planned pipelines in the world.

Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents 2

1.1. List of Tables 4

1.2. List of Figures 6

2. Global Oil and Gas Pipelines Outlook 8

2.1. Key Highlights 8

2.2. Major Oil and Gas Pipeline Announcements 9

2.3. Major Canceled Pipelines 10

2.4. Major Stalled Pipelines 10

3. Global Planned and Announced Oil and Gas Pipelines 12

3.1. Total Pipeline Length by Region 13

3.2. Pipeline Length Additions by Key Countries 14

3.3. Pipeline Length Additions by Key Companies 15

3.4. Total Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Region 16

3.5. Total Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Countries 17

3.6. Total Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Companies 18

