Gynecological Examination Chairs Market 2016 | Global Forecast 2026 | Top Key Players – Malvestio, Harbin Howell medical apparatus and intstrument co ltd

Gynecological examination chairs are used for diagnosis and treatment procedures related to gynecology. The increasing gynecological procedure is fuelling the demand for gynecological examination chair. The chair is required for all gynecological procedures such as diagnosis of endometrial cancer, ovarian cancer, cervical cancer, vaginal cancer, menstrual disorders and pregnancy complications, hysterectomy procedures etc. From puberty to menopause women’s reproductive organ changes and undergo normal sexual activities, pregnancy and aging which creates a lot of changes in the reproductive system. These changes sometimes results into diseases and injury to which creates a requirement for developed and advanced treatment procedures. Gynecological examination chair provides easy access to reproductive system of women for diagnosis and treatment purposes. Introduction of advanced technology such as endoscopy techniques, endometrial ablation and other techniques that is used for treatment of gynecological problems are growing the need of gynecological examination chairs.

Increasing investments by government for healthcare infrastructure is expected to rise the market. The product of gynecological examination chairs are produced under stringent quality control. It is important to satisfy European Medical Device Directive (MDD) requirements and should be clear U.S. FDA, CL mark and CE mark for sale in U.S. and Europe. Gynecological examination chairs are manufactured to satisfy patients comfort and being easy to clean to avoid contamination issues. The pads of the chairs are available in all color and material softness to suit all preferences and needs. The key focus towards the specification of product includes patients comfort and easy usage for the clinical procedures. There are many type of gynecological examination chair available in the market with integrated feature to use it also as a gynecological examination table.

Gynecological Examination Chairs Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global gynecological examination chairs market is expected to be fueled by the advancement in medical technology. The key drivers of the market are the increasing cases of gynecological indications, growing aging population, increasing hospital numbers and awareness among population towards treatments and diagnosis for gynecological indications. The changing lifestyle and family history for gynecological indication is expected to fuel the market of gynecological examination chair. As per the Globocan report in 2012, it is estimated to have 528,000 new cases of cervical cancer globally and this number is expected to increase year on year.

Gynecological Examination Chairs Market: Segmentation

The gynecological examination chairs market is classified on the basis of product type, end user and geography.

Based on product type, the global gynecological examination chairs market is segmented into the following:

Non-electric Gynecological Examination Chairs

Electric Gynecological Examination Chairs

Hydraulic Gynecological Examination Chairs

Based on end user, the global gynecological examination chair market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Acute Care Centers

Clinics

Gynecological Examination Chairs Market: Overview

The ongoing advancement of gynecological examination chairs is expected to drive the market of gynecological examination chairs. The chair allowed easy examination of women reproductive system for diagnosis and treatment procedures. Gynecological examination chairs are available with features including electric, adjustable, reversible trendelenburg, fixed height or adjustable height, hydraulic and mobile etc. The products height is either fixed based on the requirement or is adjusted based on the patient and practitioners requirement. The increasing number of gynecologist and prevalence of gynecological diseases is expected to rise the market of gynecological examination chairs market. The usage of electric and hydraulic gynecological examination chairs is expected to be used more as compared to non- electric gynecological examination chairs due to their advanced features.

Gynecological Examination Chairs Market: Regional Overview

Region wise, the global gynecological examination chairs market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to lead the market due to better healthcare infrastructure, good reimbursement scenarios, experienced practitioners and awareness among population for gynecological indications. Europe market is expected to hold second largest market share followed by APEJ and Japan due to increasing adoptance of the technology among the practitioners and rising awareness among the population.

Market: Key Players

There are many companies who provides gynecological examination chair with different specifications and features. Some of the key players in global gynecological examination chairs market includes: Malvestio, Harbin Howell medical apparatus and intstrument co ltd, Inmoclinc S A, Medifa-Hesse AG, Oakworks medicals, Favero Heath Projects, Hidemar, Combed and others.