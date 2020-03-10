Gym Management Software Market 2019: SWOT Analysis, Key Players, Industry Trends and Regional Outlook

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Gym Management Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Gym management software is a software solution which allows the users to manage the different processes associated with running a gym in an efficient and effective manner. These software solutions are generally multifunctional and can manage all the diverse processes associated with managing a gym or fitness centre. Gym management software solutions can perform functions such as scheduling appointments, waitlist management, online bookings, membership management, customer specific notifications, payroll management and estimated income among several other features. The features of gym management software differ from vendor to vendor and also depending on the price of the software solution. Some vendors of gym software solutions also offer features such as booking through social media and promotion of the gym in social media. Such features are generally available for the high end and more expensive versions of gym management software. Certain gym management software solutions also provide the user with the option of workforce management. Thus the software can track the check in and checkout time of the employees, attendance of the employees and the salary payments of the employees among others. Such hosts of varied features are extremely helpful for multi gyms having huge number of customers and employees. The customer details managed by the gym management software can include new enrollments, lapsed subscriptions, subscription termination, check in and checkout time, number of steam baths available to an user, number of body massages available to the user and the name of the trainer assigned to the user among others. The vendors of the gym management software often provide customized solutions, depending on the need of the purchaser. Several vendors also offer cloud based gym management software solutions, which are highly beneficial for gyms operating in multiple locations. Cloud based gym management software allows the user the track details of each gym location from a central monitoring point and also aids in effectively notifying any location to take necessary action for any noted issue.



The market for gym management software is primarily being driven by the growth in number of large gyms having multiple outlets across the same region or different nations. For example the Anytime Fitness brand of gym, owned by Self Esteem Brands LLC, has been operating in multiple locations across different countries. Branches in such diverse locations cannot be managed by traditional methods and hence require aid of modern solutions such as gym management software. Several gym brands have been widening their reach through development of branches in different locations. This in turn has been positively impacting the growth of the market for gym management software. Additionally, the growing health consciousness among people from all geographic locations has been promoting the number of annual gym subscriptions globally. This in turn has forced several medium and small gym brands also to opt for gym management software, for better management of the growing number of subscriptions. This in turn has been further boosting the global gym management software market. However, lack of proper awareness, overdependence on traditional gym management solutions and concerns for security breach are some of the factors which have been inhibiting the growth of the market. Considering the growing number of gym subscriptions and the growing need for better gym management, the market for gym management software can be expected to be offered ample growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The gym management software market, on the basis of deployment type, has been segmented into on-premise, cloud and mixed. On the basis of region, the market for gym management software has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The major companies in the gym management software market are MINDBODY, Inc. (The U.S.), Zen Planner LLC (The U.S.), Jonas Fitness, Inc. (The U.S.), GymMaster (New Zealand) and Virtuagym (Colombia) among several others.

