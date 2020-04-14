Gum Tragacanth Market Report: Global, Regional And Country Wise Data Break Up And Analysis In A Latest Research

Gum Tragacanth: Market outlook

Gum tragacanth is gummy dried exudation which is extracted from Astragalus gummifer or other species of Astragalus. Astragalus gummifer is a small bushy perennial shrub having large roots, which, along with the branches, are tapped for the extraction of the gum tragacanth. The gum tragacanth is extracted from the roots and branches in the form of flaxes or ribbons, which after drying gets brittle.

The properties of gum tragacanth include effective emulsifying properties, stability to heat and acidity, suspending action, high viscosity at low concentration, and extremely long shelf life. These properties make gum tragacanth a versatile ingredient used in various industrial sectors. Gum tragacanth is used in the pharmaceutical industry in medicinal lotions, emulsions, syrups, ointments, jellies, salves, and creams as an emulsifier, thickener, and lubricant.

Request For Report Brochure For Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=63528

Gum tragacanth is used in the emulsions of cod liver oil, to assist the absorption of lesser soluble substances. In cosmetics and personal care products, gum tragacanth finds broad application. Gum tragacanth is used in hair care and skin care products due to its long shelf life and film-forming properties. Also, gum tragacanth acts as like a suspending agent in kinds of toothpaste to form a creamy product. In the food and beverage industry, gum tragacanth is used as an emulsifier, thickener, stabilizer, and texturant due to its relative stability to acidity, heat, and aging. Gum tragacanth has been used in textile print paste and sizes for high-quality silks and crepes. It is also used in dressing leather and the preparation of leather polishes. Besides, gum tragacanth is used in floor, furniture, and auto polishes. Furthermore, it is used in adhesive for reconstructed cigar wrapper leaves. The broader use of gum tragacanth in several industrial application is thus anticipated to witness a growing demand over the forecast period.

Growing Industrial Application Provides Strong Market Prospects for Gum Tragacanth

The market for gum tragacanth is anticipated to witness considerable demand over the forecast years owing to the burgeoning industrial application which is, in turn, is creating demand for gum tragacanth. The growing pharmaceutical industry and medicinal products are producing demand for additives like gum tragacanth. Gum tragacanth is natural gum and hence is finding an upper hand in the industrial application attributing to the growing trend for natural ingredients and products. The increasing urbanization, per capita disposable income, and standards of living is contributing to the ever-increasing food, and cosmetics and personal care industry. The growth of these industries is thus providing growth opportunities for the ingredients which are used in their formulation either as an emulsifier, stabilizer, texturizing agent, or any other additive. Since gum tragacanth is used in the production process to enhance the qualitative and sensory appeal of the products, thus is finding a strong market opportunity for growth over the forecast period.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/gum-tragacanth-market.html

Global Gum Tragacanth: Key Players

Some of the major players of gum tragacanth market include: Arthur Branwell, Hawkins Watts Limited, Scents of Earth, Kachabo Gums, Alfa Chemical Corp., Xiamen Hisunny, Lakrena International, Wizard’s Cauldron, Inc., Hawkins Watts, Colony Gums, Kachabo Gums, Polygal AG, Neostar United, Shaanxi Top Pharm, and others

Opportunities for Participants of Gum Tragacanth Market:

Gum tragacanth market is expected to register considerable market growth both in developed and developing economies. The Asia Pacific region is expected to register a relatively growth and high market share for gum tragacanth over the forecast period attributed to the growth of the gum market, especially in India and China. Increasing population, growing food industry, and rising health concerns are factors anticipated to drive the growth for gum tragacanth market. Besides, North America is witnessing a rapid increase in the production capacity of gum tragacanth attributed to the growing demand and supply gap of natural gums comprehensively used in end-use industries including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, food, and other industries.