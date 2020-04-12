Gum Grafting Market Global Overview with Recent Industry Status, Size, Share and Forecast to 2023

The Global Gum Graft Market is expecting a sound growth at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecasted period i.e. till 2023. Gum grafting is a surgical periodontal procedure, which aims to cover an exposed tooth root’s surface with a grafted oral tissue. Exposed tooth roots are usually result of gingival recession, due to periodontal disease. The other common causes for this includes overly aggressive brushing and physical trauma. The major driving factors for this market include, an increasing demand of different gum grafting products and rising number of people suffering from different dental problems. Moreover, increasing geriatric population and continuous development in products, also contributes to the growth of this market. However, high cost of the treatment may slower this market’s growth.

Gum Grafting Market – Key players:

Some of the major players of this market are

BioHorizons IPH, Inc (UK),

Floss Locations (Germany),

Dr. Fresh LLC (US),

Colgate-Palmolive Company (US),

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK),

3M Company (US),

Ultradent Products Inc. (US),

Sunstar Suisse S.A. (UK) and

PatientPop.Inc (US).

The global gum grafting market is highly fragmented with the presence of many local and international players. Local players are focused on cost reduction and innovation to ensure sustainability. In addition, international players implemented growth strategies through collaborations and partnerships, to expand their overall market share.

BioHorizons IPH, Inc., headquartered in Birmingham, UK, is a manufacturer and supplier of introduced dental implant products’ covering, virtually every surgical and prosthetic indication or clinician preference. This company has launched Tapered Internal Implant, which was designed with a beveled-collar for increased bone and soft tissue attachment and to provide benefits of platform switching. AlloDerm, Regenerative Tissue Matrix (RTM), is the most widely accepted and researched acellular dermal matrix for dental soft tissue applications.

Gum Grafting Market – Segmentation:

The Global Gum Grafting Market is segmented on the basis of applications, types, end users and regions. On the basis of applications, the market subsegments into root coverage, ridge augmentation, augmentation around implants, reduced sensitivity, improved appearance, gum health, and others. On the basis of types, the market is classified into connective-tissue, subepithelial connective tissue graft, free gingival grafts, pedicle grafts, and Alloderm. On the basis of end users, the market is categorized into dentists, hospitals, and others.

Gum Grafting Market – Regional Analysis:

The Global Gum Grafting Market is dominated by America, owing to the presence of a huge number of patients here, who are suffering from dental problems and the huge geriatric population. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one out of every two American adults aged 30 years and over, has periodontal disease. In addition to this, high healthcare spending and presence of some of the major players in this region, has also contributed to the growth of this market. Europe accounts for the second largest market, as people here are being encouraged for dental surgeries and the well-established healthcare sector. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market, due to the presence of a number of growth opportunities here and continuously increasing demand. On the other hand, Middle East & Africa has the least market share.

