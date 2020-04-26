Guinea: Country Intelligence Market 2019 Analysis by MTN Guinea, Orange Guinea, Cellcom, Intercel

“Guinea: Country Intelligence Report”, a new Country Intelligence Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Guinea today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2023. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband and mobile segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

Total telecom service revenue in Guinea will reach $461 million in 2018, an increase of 3% from 2017, which is due to growth in mobile data services, driven by increasing smartphone adoption. Total revenue will, however, decline to $455 million by 2023, due to a weakening local currency. Fixed voice and fixed broadband revenue will decline during 2018-2023, due to substitution from fixed services to mobile and OTT-based communications, as well as because of the weakening currency.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following –

– Demographic and macroeconomic context in Guinea.

– The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to government initiatives, national fiber project, and more.

– Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, and mobile data markets.

– The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

– Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications markets.

– Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Scope

– Overall telecom service revenue in Guinea will decline at a CAR of 0.3% during 2018-2023.

– Mobile data will be the fastest growing revenue segment, expanding at a CAGR of 10.6% through 2018-2023 to reach $145 million by the year-end of 2023. This is driven by growing smartphone adoption, rising 3G subscriptions and the anticipated launch of 4G services in the country during 2019.

– 2G will remain the leading mobile technology until year-end 2019, when 3G will overtake 2G.

– Deployment of the fiber-optic national broadband backbone will provide ample opportunities for infrastructure vendors, and the launch of 4G services in 2019 will provide opportunities for investors and operators alike.

– This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Guinea’s telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

– Accompanying GlobalData’s Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Guinea’s mobile communications, fixed telephony, broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

– With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

– The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Guinea’s telecommunications markets.

– The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors, and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Guinea.

