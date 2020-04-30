Guillain-Barre Syndrome Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis 2018

Guillain-barre syndrome (GBS) is an immunological disorder in which the body’s immune system acts against the peripheral nervous system. In this condition, the body’s immunity starts to destroy the myelin sheath that surrounds the axons of peripheral nerves.

This leads to improper transmission of nerve impulse throughout the body, and muscles lose their ability to respond. Some earlier symptoms observed in patients with this disease are weakness and tingling sensation in legs.

The complications associated with this disease are blood clots, pressure sores, breathing difficulties, and bowel and bladder function problems. Akari Therapeutics is in the process of developing Coversin as a complement C5a inhibitor for the treatment of Guillain-barre syndrome. Other than this Vitality Biopharma Inc. is also involved in the GBS pipeline.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

