Guidewires Market Analysis, Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Opportunity Analysis Forecast to 2023

The growth is led by favorable reimbursement scenario, increasing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle associated disorders, and growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries (MISs).

On the basis of material type, the market has been categorized into nitinol, stainless steel and hybrid type. Nitinol material is predicted to lead the guidewires market, in terms of size and as well as growth. The category held an estimated contribution of 47.2% in the global market in 2017 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. This leading position is mainly attributable to various features of these products such as high elastic property that provides kink resistance, better trackability and offers reduced prolapse, when compared to stainless steel and other materials.

Hospitals and diagnostic clinics, and ASCs are the key end users in the guidewires market. Hospitals and diagnostic clinics are the largest end user, with an estimated share of 86.9% in 2017. This end user category is also expected to showcase fastest growth in demand, witnessing a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, mainly due to the increasing number of hospitals globally.

The APAC guidewires industry is expected to witness the fastest growth in demand, at a CAGR of 6.4%, during the forecast period, owing to growing aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing medical tourism and continuously improving healthcare infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific Heart Rhythm Society (APHRS) is continuously making effort towards increasing awareness regarding novel treatment procedures for heart diseases. Moreover, the improving healthcare infrastructure, growing healthcare industry and increasing awareness in healthcare providers for the use of advanced medical device is fueling the growth of the APAC guidewires market.

Some of the other key players operating in the guidewires market are Cardinal Health Inc., Stryker Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, CONMED Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, and Terumo Corporation.