Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Market Size | Global Industry Report 2019-2024

Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) insurance or Gap insurance is a type of auto insurance that car owners can buy to protect themselves against losses that can arise when the amount of compensation received from a total loss does not fully cover the amount the insured owes on the vehicle’s financing or lease agreement. This situation arises when the balance owed on a car loan is greater than the book value of the vehicle.

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The key manufacturers covered in this report

ALA

Admiral

AXA

Warranty Direct (BNP Paribas Cardif)

AAA

Nationwide

Allianz

Cova Insurance

Direct Gap

com (Halo Insurance)

Motoreasy

Click4Gap

Esurance

USAA

Allstate

Progressive

Zurich Insurance

Segmentation by product type:

Finance GAP Insurance

Return-to-invoice GAP Insurance

Return-to-value GAP Insurance

Others

Segmentation by application:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

