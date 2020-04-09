Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2024

Global Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Market

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) insurance or Gap insurance is a type of auto insurance that car owners can buy to protect themselves against losses that can arise when the amount of compensation received from a total loss does not fully cover the amount the insured owes on the vehicle’s financing or lease agreement. This situation arises when the balance owed on a car loan is greater than the book value of the vehicle.

This study considers the Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Finance GAP Insurance

Return-to-invoice GAP Insurance

Return-to-value GAP Insurance

Others

Segmentation by application:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

ALA

Admiral

AXA

Warranty Direct (BNP Paribas Cardif)

AAA

Nationwide

Allianz

Covéa Insurance

Direct Gap

InsuretheGap.com (Halo Insurance)

Motoreasy

Click4Gap

Esurance

USAA

Allstate

Progressive

Zurich Insurance

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Segment by Type

Chapter Three: Global Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance by Players

3.1 Global Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

Chapter Four: Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance by Regions

4.1 Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

….Continued

