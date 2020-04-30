GSM Mobile Phone Market 2019 by Technology and Top Key Players- Samsung Electronics, Micromax Informatics, LG, Huawei and more…

A new market study, titled “Global GSM Mobile Phone Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

GSM Mobile Phone Market



GSM (Global Systems for Mobile Communications) is an international standard developed with the help of time-division multiple access (TDMA) technology that allows users to share the same frequency channel by dividing the signal into different time slots. This standard was developed by European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) to describe protocols for the second-generation digital cellular network used by mobile phones. Global GSM Mobile Phone Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global GSM Mobile Phone industry.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Top Key Players Include

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Micromax Informatics Ltd.

LG Electronics

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Lenovo

Xiaomi

The information for each competitor includes:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

For product type segment, this report listed main product type of GSM Mobile Phone market

Smartphone

Feature Phone

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users are also listed.

Individual

Enterprise

For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report covers following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3 Preface

Chapter 4 Market Landscape

Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

Chapter 9 Historical and Current GSM Mobile Phone in North America (2013-2018)

Chapter 10 Historical and Current GSM Mobile Phone in South America (2013-2018)

Chapter 11 Historical and Current GSM Mobile Phone in Asia & Pacific (2013-2018)

Chapter 12 Historical and Current GSM Mobile Phone in Europe (2013-2018)

Chapter 13 Historical and Current GSM Mobile Phone in MEA (2013-2018)

Chapter 14 Summary for Global GSM Mobile Phone (2013-2018)

Chapter 15 Global GSM Mobile Phone Forecast (2019-2023)

Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors



