Growth Opportunities : Global Specialty Carbon Black Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Carbon black (subtypes are acetylene black, channel black, furnace black, lamp black and thermal black) is a material produced by the incomplete combustion of heavy petroleum products such as FCC tar, coal tar, ethylene cracking tar, with the addition of a small amount of vegetable oil. Carbon black is a form of paracrystalline carbon that has a high surface-area-to-volume ratio, albeit lower than that of activated carbon.

Get Free PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2094049

Scope of the Report:

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively with the 5.58% of average growth rate. China and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions. For the developing country, China to grow at a fast pace annually and may become the largest region in the future in terms of Carbon Black consumption.

United States Cabot special carbon black plant in order to comply with environmental regulations revised, increasing the need for process control and equipment investment and operating costs and environmental management costs are also increasing, so the company decided from October 1, 2014, worldwide the special carbon black prices by 8%.Cabot’s price may spread to the world, with the increase in global environmental pressures, small factories operating costs would increase, would be positive for the large black giant.

We tend to believe that this industry is now close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in future too, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go on narrowing.

The worldwide market for Specialty Carbon Black is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Specialty Carbon Black in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Orion Engineered Carbons

Cabot Corporation

Birla Carbon

Denka Company

Phillips Carbon Black

Mitsubishi Chemical

Tokai Carbon

China Synthetic Rubber

Imerys

Shandong Huibaichuan New Materials

Shanxi Fulihua Chemical Materials

Beilum Carbon Chemical

Shandong Emperor-Taishan Carbon

Zaozhuang Xinyuan Chemical Industry

Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy

Omsk Carbon Group

Xiahuayuan Xuguang Chemical

Geotech International

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Lamp Black

Acetylene Black

Gas Black

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Plastics

Printing Ink

Paint

Other Application

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2094049

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Specialty Carbon Black product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Specialty Carbon Black, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Specialty Carbon Black in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Specialty Carbon Black competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Specialty Carbon Black breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Specialty Carbon Black market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Specialty Carbon Black sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/