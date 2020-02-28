Growth Opportunities : Global Artificial Sports Turf Materials Market To 2023

The artificial sports turf materials market growth outlook is positive with significant growth potential for artificial sports turfs from soccer and contact sports. There is pressure on artificial sports turfs manufacturers to reduce costs and use environmentally friendly raw materials. At the same time, factors such as emerging market growth, increasing awareness and interest in sports, and government initiatives to encourage sport to counter obesity and technological advances are contributing to the growth of the market.

The artificial sports turf materials market reached a value of nearly $REDACTED billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to nearly $REDACTED billion by 2023.

The market for artificial sports turf materials is moderately concentrated. Major players in the market are Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Tarkett S.A., Royal Ten Cate, Mondo S.p.A., and Support in Sport (UK) Limited.

The soccer and contact sports segment accounted for the largest share of the artificial sports turf materials market in 2018 at $REDACTED billion. Again, the highest growth is projected to come from the soccerand contact sports segment, which is forecast to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%. Major factors for this growth include rapid increases in population in many countries in Asia and the Middle East, urbanization in emerging markets and rising interest in team sports.

Western Europe was the largest region in the artificial sports turf materials market, accounting for REDACTED% of the global market. It was followed by North America and Asia Pacific. Going forward, AsiaPacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the artificial sports turf materials market, estimated at grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%, followed by South America which is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%.

The USA was the largest country in terms of value in the artificial sports turf materials market. China and Brazil are forecast to have the fastest growth, rising at a CAGR of REDACTED% and REDACTED%, respectively.

The market is challenged by restraints such as stringent regulations on artificial turfs, high initial costs and player performance issues and the risks of negative health effects of artificial turfs.

Report Scope:

This research report categorizes the artificial sports turf materials by type. Product types include soccer and contact sports, hockey, tennis and other sports.

Report Includes:

– 84 tables

– A broad overview of the global markets for artificial sports turf materials within the manufacturing industry

– Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Regional dynamics of atrial fibrillation for level covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Other emerging markets

– Country specific data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Japan, China, India, France, Germany, U.K., Italy, Spain and Middle East and Africa

– Study of impact analysis and discussion of technological, regulatory, and economic trends that are affecting the market

– A relevant patent analysis

– Examination of vendor landscape and detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global market, including Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Tarkett S.A., Royal Ten Cate, Mondo S.p.A., and Support in Sport (UK) Ltd.

