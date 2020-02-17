Growth of Nutritional Lipids Market in Global Industry : Overview, Size and Share 2019-2025

Nutritional Lipids are widely utilized as highly stable emulsions to enhance nutrient content mainly in dietary supplements, pharmaceutical and food fortification applications.

In Nutritional Liquids, krill & fish oil along with flaxseed, safflower and sunflower oil are the major raw materials. Fats are mainly classified as saturated, monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids. Omega-3, Omega-6, MCTs and Omega-7 are widely adopted products for dietary supplements.

The global Nutritional Lipids market is valued at 6600 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 14100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Nutritional Lipids volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nutritional Lipids market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DSM N.V.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Omega Protein Corporation

Nordic Naturals

Croda International

FMC Corporation

BASF

Pharma Marine

Neptune Wellness Solutions

Polaris Nutritional Lipids

Kerry Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Omega 3

Omega 6

MCTs

Segment by Application

Dietary Supplements

Infant Formula

Pharmaceuticals

Food Fortification

Animal Nutrition

