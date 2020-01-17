Growth of Music Composing Software Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2013–2023

Market Segmentation

By Instrument Simulation

Piano

Pipe organ

Guitar

Full orchestra

Drums and percussions

By Operating System

Windows

MAC

iOS

Android

Linux

BSD

By Deployment Type

On-premises

Cloud

Global music composing software market is expected to reach $242.1 million by 2023, according to P&S Intelligence.

Growing media and entertainment industry, and rising inclination towards music composing applications are the key factors driving the growth of the market.

Insights on market segments

In terms of instrument simulation, the music composing software market is categorized into guitar, piano, full orchestra, drums and percussions, and pipe organ. Out of these, guitar simulation accounted for 42% revenue share in 2017, followed by piano and others. The largest share held by guitar simulation category is mainly attributed to the increasing number of guitarists, globally. Furthermore, the regional markets, such as North America and Europe are largely dominated by guitarists including acoustic guitarist, electric lead, and bass guitarists, which further support the market demand for guitar simulation software.

Based on operating system (OS), the music composing software market is categorized into MAC, Windows, iOS, Android, Linux, and Berkeley Software Distribution (BSD). Out of these, MAC OS is largely preferred by end users, predominantly due to large use of MAC OS based laptops and desktops by music schools, individuals, and studios. MAC OS accounted over 50% share in the global market, in 2017.

Market is projected to witness the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific (APAC)

During the forecast period, the music composing software market is projected to witness the fastest growth in APAC, at a CAGR of 25.8%. This can be attributed to growing media and entertainment industry in the developing economies in the region, predominantly, in Australia, Japan, South Korea, China, and India; and rising number of live music concerts. Moreover, various music associations in the region, including Japanese Society of Rights of Authors, Composers, and Publishers (JSRACP); and Music Composer Association of India (MCAI) are taking initiatives to increase awareness about the different music composing software through conferences, live music concerts, and music summits.

Growing media and entertainment industry with rising number of live concerts are key growth drivers of the market

Globally, the media and entertainment industry has been witnessing transformational growth in recent years. Factors such as multiple software platforms, digitization of instruments, multiple-devices such as laptops and mobile phones, along with technological advancements have remodeled the industry dynamics. This is a notable factor spurring the demand for music composition software in the global market. According to International Trade Administration, the U.S. Department of Commerce, the global media and entertainment market generated $1.9 trillion revenue in 2016.

Some of the key players operating in the music composing software market are MakeMusic Inc., Avis Technology Inc., Maestro Music Software, Lugert Verlag GmbH & Co. KG, Notation Software Germany GmbH, PreSonus Audio Electronics Inc., NoteWorthy Software Inc., Passport Music Software LLC, and Sion Software.

