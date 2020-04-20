Growth of Microbiome Therapeutics Market Projected to Amplify During 2025

This This Market Study (PMR) report examines the global microbiome therapeutics market for the period 2018–2025. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights into market opportunity for microbiome therapeutics and pipeline developments in microbiome therapeutics market. The microbiome industry is at an early stage but is undergoing rapid developments in last five years. Particular microbiome therapeutics based on human intestinal microbiome are popular and numerous programs are being carried out to evaluate their therapeutic efficacy in treating or preventing gastrointestinal disorders such as C. difficile infection, ulcerative colitis, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) etc. among others. The market for microbiome therapeutics is primarily driven by government initiatives in funding microbiome research, success of human microbiome project, need for reliable therapeutics for certain disease indications and huge pipeline of novel microbiome therapeutics.

The report analyzes the global opportunity for microbiome based therapeutics in terms of value (US$ Mn) and forecast. The report begins with the market definition and explaining different disease indications for which microbiome therapeutics are being developed. The market view point section includes analysis of This Market Study on key trends, drivers, restraints, and macro factors influencing global market. Opportunity analysis and recommendations section provided in the report allows to better equip clients with crystal clear decision making insights.

Section on venture capital provides the analysis of financing activities by venture partners in microbiome therapeutics in last 6-7 years. The section gives detailed description of venture financing along with the capital raised by various players in microbiome therapeutics market from 2011-2017. The section helps readers to gain insights into the source of financing for novel microbiome therapeutics, most of which are being developed by early stage of clinical stage biotechnology companies.

The next section of the report covers pipeline analysis of microbiome therapeutics. Pipeline analysis section provides analysis by development stage, disease indication, number of active clinical programs by therapeutic area, geographical distribution of clinical trials and analysis by product type. The section helps readers to identify potential competitors that are working on microbiome based drugs for the same therapeutic area. The section gives detailed description of over 120 clinical, preclinical and discovery programs.

The next section of the report highlights global microbiome therapeutics market potential by various indications including C. difficile infection, preterm birth & gynaecology conditions, type 2 diabetes and obesity. The section provides analysis on the bases of epidemiology and potential patient population for each of the indication mentioned and potential for microbiome therapeutics in the global market compared to currently available treatment drugs/products for each of the indication. In addition, we have taken into consideration the year-on-year growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right growth opportunities in the global microbiome therapeutics market.

In next section of the report on microbiome therapeutics market, a detailed competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, to access the key differentiators among the competitor firms. Detailed company profiles include company-specific long-term and short-term strategies, pipeline products in microbiome therapeutics, recent developments, company’s microbiome activity analysis (in terms of pipeline, disease areas, industry sectors, number of licensing activities, partnerships, acquisitions and venture capital raised since 2010).

Market Taxonomy

By Indication

Type 2 Diabetes

Obesity

difficile infection

Primary Hyperoxyurea

By Region