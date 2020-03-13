Growth of Marketing Automation Software Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Marketing Automation Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 105 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Marketing automation is software and tactics that allow companies to buy and sell like Amazon — that is, to nurture prospects with highly personalized, useful content that helps convert prospects to customers and turn customers into delighted customers. This type of marketing automation typically generates significant new revenue for companies, and provides an excellent return on the investment required.

Marketing Automation Software is primarily split into: Campaign Management, Email Marketing, Mobile Application, Inbound Marketing, Lead Nurturing and Lead Scoring, Reporting and Analytics and Social Media Marketing. And Email Marketing is the most widely used type which takes up about 32.39% % of the global market in 2017.

This report studies the Marketing Automation Software Market– with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Marketing Automation Software market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

USA is the largest sales region of Marketing Automation Software in the world in the past few years. USA market took up about 53.95% the global market in 2017, while Europe was 23.84%.

The rise of cloud computing and social platforms enabled the growth of Marketing Automation Software from the earlier software product, and both cloud and social platforms now support much of the Marketing Automation Software capabilities.

In 2018, the global Marketing Automation Software market size was – – million US$ and it is expected to reach – – million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of – -% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Marketing Automation Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Marketing Automation Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study:

HubSpot

Marketo

Act-On Software

Salesforce

Adobe Systems

Oracle

Infusionsoft

IBM

Cognizant

ETrigue

GreenRope

Hatchbuck

IContact

LeadSquared

MarcomCentral

Salesfusion

SALESmanago

SAP

SAS Institute

SharpSpring

Aprimo

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Campaign Management

Email Marketing

Mobile Application

Inbound Marketing

Lead Nurturing and Lead Scoring

Reporting and Analytics

Social Media Marketing

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

Small and Mid-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

Highlights of the Global Marketing Automation Software report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Marketing Automation Software Market
An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
Market segmentation up to the second or third level
Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
Important changes in market dynamics
Emerging niche segments and regional markets
Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
Market shares and strategies of key players
Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Marketing Automation Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Marketing Automation Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Marketing Automation Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

