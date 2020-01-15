Growth of Isononanoic Acid Market in Global Industry; Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Isononanoic Acid Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 120 pages with table and figures in it.

Isononanoic acid is a mixture of isomers with a 3, 5, 5-trimethylhexanoic acid content of about 90%, and is obtained by oxidation of the corresponding isononyl aldehyde. The clear, colorless liquid with a faint odor is miscible with the usual organic solvents. Isononanoic acid is only sparingly soluble in water.

Scope of the Report:

Under the background of slower economy growth rate, companies face the higher risks of profit decline. Currently, isononanoic acid market has a certain potential in Europe, USA and Japan. These areas demand are relatively stable. During these years, China’s isononanoic acid demand maintains a rapid growth. Currently, OXEA, BASF and KH Neochem are the most important production companies. Currently, the high degree of concentration of the industry, OXEA, BASF and KH Neochem control this industry. Except these three companies, there are no other major manufacturers. China is not the manufacturer, absolutely relying on import.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area. In the future, the market in developed countries will have some growth and the market in developing countries will have a faster growth rate. In the globe, emerging economies countries support the lubricant industry and metal working fluids industry, it will lead the increase of isononanoic acid demand. Therefore, we think entering China and India market will be a good choice.

The worldwide market for Isononanoic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 290 million US$ in 2024, from 240 million US$ in 2019, This report focuses on the Isononanoic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Evonik

OXEA

BASF

KH Neochem

Sinopec

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Type I

Type II

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Coating and paint

Cosmetics and personal care

Metal working fluids

Lubricant

Plasticizer

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Isononanoic Acid product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Isononanoic Acid, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Isononanoic Acid in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Isononanoic Acid competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Isononanoic Acid breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Isononanoic Acid market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Isononanoic Acid sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

