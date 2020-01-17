Growth of Hadoop Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

The sudden rise in demand for big data analytics is a major factor driving the growth of the global hadoop market. In the recent years, industries have experienced a huge explosion of raw, structured and unstructured data, which has compelled the application of big data analytics. The market trend for the need of cost-friendly, agile processing of business data has established “big data” as the preferred platform for data analytics over traditional data analysis platforms like data warehouses or relational database management systems.

The global hadoop market can be segmented on the basis of software types, hardware equipments, and services. The market by software types is segmented as hadoop application software, hadoop management software, hadoop packaged software, and hadoop performance monitoring software. Based on hardware equipments, the global hadoop market can be widely classified into storage, servers and network equipments. On the basis of services, the global hadoop market can be segmented into consulting, training and outsourcing, integration and deployment, and middleware & support.

The challenges such as lack of experienced and qualified work specialists, who can efficiently handle the hadoop architecture, hinder the growth of the global hadoop market. Organizations across almost all the application segments are looking for qualified work experts to handle this architecture. The lack of awareness about the benefits of hadoop software among mid-sized and large companies results in lower adoption which is ultimately hindering the market growth.

The hadoop technology facilitates the consumers to handle more data through superior storage capacity and also enables data retrieval in case of hardware failure.

Some of the major competitors in the global hadoop market include Fair Isaac Corporation, Cloudera, EMC Corporation, Appistry Inc., Zettaset, Hortonworks Inc, Datameer, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Adello AG, Intel Corporation, Adello AG, and Microsoft.

