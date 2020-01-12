Growth of Global Hi-Fi System Market with SWOT by 2024

The global High-Fidelity (Hi-Fi) system market has experienced a considerable growth due to increasing demand of high quality music among audiophiles. Wireless devices have made its way across various audio products, such as speakers & sound bars, headphones, network media players, and others. The growing demand for wireless audio devices is expected to drive the growth of the global Hi-Fi system market.
Now-a-days, the Hi-Fi market is gaining maximum traction due to its increasing application in automotive sector. The emerging trends witnessed in the Hi-Fi market are increasing demand of wireless Hi-Fi speaker systems in cars, growing demand for home-theatre-in-a-box (HTIB), increasing number of consumers adopting technologies such as smart homes, overall growth in the car segment, and demand for luxury automotive in the developing economies.
The technological advancement in wireless audio devices such as wireless headphones and growing demand for portable devices such as tablets and smartphones are the major growth contributing factors for the global Hi-Fi system market.
Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market of Hi-Fi systems during the forecast period, owing to factors such as growing population, rapid increase in purchasing power parity (PPP) and technological developments. North America, being a mature market holds second largest share in the global Hi-Fi system market. North America witnessed sustainable growth in the Hi-Fi market during the past years because of the presence of a large number of manufacturers in the region.
Global Hi-Fi System Market Segmentation
By System
Product
Speaker and Sound Bar
CD Player
DVD Player
Blu-ray player
Network Media Player
Headphone & Earphone
Microphone
Turntable
Auxiliary Product
DAC
Amplifier
Receiver
Preamplifier
By Technology
Wired
Ethernet
Audio cables
Wireless
Bluetooth
Wi-Fi
AirPlay
Others
By Application
Residential
Home Entertainment
Commercial
Restaurant
Multiplex
Shopping Mall
Others
Automotive
Cars
Others (Marine and Bus)
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
China
India
Japan
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World (RoW)
South Africa
Rest of RoW
