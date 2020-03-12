Growth of Critical Illness Insurance Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Critical Illness Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 101 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Critical illness insurance, otherwise known as critical illness cover or a dread disease policy, is an insurance product in which the insurer is contracted to typically make a lump sum cash payment if the policyholder is diagnosed with one of the specific illnesses on a predetermined list as part of an insurance policy.

The policy may also be structured to pay out regular income and the payout may also be on the policyholder undergoing a surgical procedure, for example, having a heart bypass operation.

In the last several years, global market of critical illness insurance developed rapidly, with CAGR of 16.48%. In 2017, global market size of critical illness insurance is nearly 27338.56 M USD; Asia region, especially China is estimated to account for the largest share, in terms of Population and economy, of the global critical illness insurance market in 2017. The region comprises some of the fastest developing economies in the world, including China, India, Japan and Korea. This has led to an increase in Insurance investment over the years.

There are three kinds of Critical illness insurance paid out (cancer, Cancer, Heart Attack and Stroke), Cancer remains the most common cause of critical illness claims at 67.94%, followed by heart attack (13.34%), stroke (8.46%) and Other (10.26%) in 2017

In 2018, the global Critical Illness Insurance market size was 25600 million US$ and it is expected to reach 79400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Critical Illness Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Critical Illness Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study:

China Life Insurance

Ping An Insurance

China Pacific Insurance

Aviva

Legal and General

New China Life Insurance

AXA

Prudential plc

Aegon

Allianz

AIG

UnitedHealthcare

Zurich

MetLife

Dai-ichi Life Group

Sun Life Financial

Huaxia life Insurance

Aflac

Liberty Mutual

HCF

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Disease Insurance

Medical Insurance

Income Protection Insurance

Market segment by Application, split into

Cancer

Heart Attack

Stroke

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

Highlights of the Global Critical Illness Insurance report:

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Critical Illness Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Critical Illness Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Critical Illness Insurance are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

