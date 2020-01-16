Growth of Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

The demand for automotive control functions that are accessible directly by the driver is increasing in automobiles, owing to extensive use of sensors and modern automotive control amenities in passenger cars. The major objective of automotive cockpit electronics is to enhance the driving experience, provide convenience, safety and improved controls. Automotive cockpit is used for the human-machine interference (HMI).

Based on product type, the global automotive cockpit electronics market can be segmented as driving control system, infotainment, driving assistance system, and comfort system. Based on the type of automobile, the global automotive cockpit electronics market can be broadly classified as sedan cars, hatchback cars, sport utility vehicles (SUV), and others.

North America accounted for the largest market of automotive cockpit electronics in 2014. The automotive industry in North America continues to be one of the largest industries. In 2014, the automotive sector in the U.S. reached $500 billion in terms of revenue. The Automotive Industry of North America received nearly $74 billion FDI in 2014 (about 3 percent of total FDI in the U.S.).

The automotive industry manufacturers in the U.S. have collectively invested about $46 billion for the expansion and technological development, since 2010. Most of the automotive manufacturers in the U.S. run fully integrated operations within the country including research, and development (R&D). The automotive R&D, along with the technical up gradation is expanding in the U.S. for meeting the stringent safety regulations.

The Asia-Pacific automotive cockpit electronics market is growing at the fastest pace. The increasing middle class population, upsurge in urbanization, and strengthening transportation infrastructure in developing countries such as India and China has raised the demand for passenger cars in Asia-Pacific to a considerable level, which in turn is fueling the growth of the automotive cockpit electronics market. The passenger car market in China has witnessed a double digit growth rate, in the past few years.

Some of the competitors in the automotive cockpit electronics market are Continental AG, Visteon Corporation, Alpine Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO CORPORATION, Harman International Industries Inc., Clarion Company Ltd., Delphi Automotive PLC, and Garmin Ltd.

