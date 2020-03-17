Growth in the pharmaceuticals industry is a key factor driving the demand for Phase Transfer Catalyst Market during the forecast period 2026

Phase transfer catalyst is a catalyst that enables the migration of a reactant from one phase into another. Phase-transfer catalysis is a special form of heterogeneous catalysis. Ionic reactants are frequently soluble in an aqueous phase, but insoluble in organic phase in the absence of the Phase Transfer Catalyst. The catalyst acts as a detergent for solubilizing salts into the organic phase. The catalyst is sometimes employed in liquid/solid and liquid/gas reactions. As evident in the name, one or more reactants are transported into the second phase, which contains both the reactants. By employing phase transfer catalyst in process, one can achieve faster reactions and obtain higher conversions or yields. This make fewer byproducts and eliminate the need for expensive or dangerous solvents that will dissolve all the reactants in one phase and eliminate the need for expensive raw materials and minimize waste problems. Phase transfer catalysts are employed in green chemistry.

Global Phase Transfer Catalyst Market: Segmentation

The global phase transfer catalyst market can be segmented based on type, application, and region. In terms of type, the phase transfer catalyst market can be bifurcated into ammonium salts and phosphonium salts. The phosphonium salts segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Phosphonium salts is the major type of quaternary onium salts. Phosphonium salts are ionic compounds with the formula R-4P+, where R is the organic group. These salts are capable of tolerating high temperatures fluctuations. Methyl triphenyl phosphonium chloride, benzyl triphenyl phosphonium chloride, and ethyl triphenyl phosphonium bromide are some of the phosphonium salts that are employed as phase-transfer catalysts in agrochemical & pharmaceutical applications.

In terms of application, the phase transfer catalyst market can be classified into pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, chemicals, and others. The agrochemicals segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Devolving economies such as India & China, there will be high demand for food & these economies depends on agriculture. Demand for fertilizers and pesticides is expected to be high across the globe. This, in turn, is expected to drive the Phase Transfer Catalyst market during the forecast period.

Global Phase Transfer Catalyst Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global phase transfer catalyst market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be the leading region of the global pharmaceutical market during the forecast period. Increasing awareness related to health, there will be high demand for medicines & hospitals in prominent countries such as Mexico & the U.S. Phase transfer catalysts are used in the pharmaceuticals industry in synthesis, R&D, drug formulation, and laboratory applications. Growth in the pharmaceuticals industry is a key factor driving the demand for phase transfer catalysts during the forecast period. The phase transfer catalyst market in South Africa is anticipated to expand at a sluggish pace compared to that in other countries, due to the undeveloped economy and lack of technological advancements in the country.

Global Phase Transfer Catalyst Market: Key Players

The global Phase Transfer Catalyst market is fragmented. Large numbers of companies operate at the global and regional level. Major companies include SACHEM Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd., Dishman Group, PAT IMPEX, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt. Ltd., Central Drug House (P) Ltd., Pacific Organics Private Limited, Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., and Volant-Chem Corp. Most companies are likely to invest in research & development activities to develop innovative products and gain traction among consumers.