Growth in Sales of Copper Coated Films Market to Push Revenue Growth in the Market

Copper Coated Films: An Overview

Copper foils are widely used in the electronics industry, but its high cost limits its applications and creates a demand for substitute solutions. So the manufacturers use copper coated films instead of copper foils. The use of copper coated films provides a cost effective alternative to the conventional copper foil. Copper coated films can be designed for various conductive layer thicknesses to cater to the conductivity requirement of different applications. Aluminum foils cannot be electrically connected by standard methods while copper coated films can be easily soldered or connected using conductive adhesives, also conductivity of copper coated films is more than 1.5 times higher than that of aluminum foils. These factors have led to increased popularity of copper coated films among the various end use industries.

Copper Coated Films: Dynamics

Increasing demand for copper coated films in labelling, decoration, lamination and insulation applications are expected to drive the global demand for copper coated films. The use of copper coated films has risen at a significant rate during the past few years owing to its superior conduction properties over counterparts such as aluminum foils. Electronics industry is one of the most prominent end use industry for copper coated films. Increased use of semi-conductor equipment in manufacturing and automotive industries is expected to fuel the demand for copper coated films during the forecast period. Moreover, the glossy appearance coupled with superior bond strength of copper coated films enables the manufacturer to use them for labelling applications.

Manufacturers are enhancing features in their existing product lines and offering customized conductivity and thickness to cater to specific needs of end use industries. For instance,

Dunmore Corporation, one of the leading manufacturer of metallized films, provides both unprotected and coated copper substrate for copper coated films. The company provides non-corrosive coating to protect copper thin film from corrosion

Copper Coated Films: Segmentation

Globally, the copper coated films market has been segmented by thickness, substrate material, applications, and end use industries.

On the basis of thickness, the global copper coated films market has been segmented as follows

Up to 25 micron, 25-50 micron, 50-100 micron & More than 100 micron

On the basis of substrate material, the global copper coated films market has been segmented as follows:

Polyamide (PA), Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), Woven and Non-woven Fabrics & Others (Aluminum etc.)

On the basis of applications, the global copper coated films market has been segmented as follows

Lamination, Decoration, Labelling & Insulation

On the basis of end use industries, the global copper coated films market has been segmented as follows:

Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial & Others

Copper Coated Films: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global copper coated films market has been segmented into seven key regions which include, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excl. Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Japan. Western Europe and North America are expected to remain dominant in the copper coated films market due to growth of the automobile industry. Asia Pacific is expected to witness an increase in demand for copper coated films due to the rise in electronics manufacturing activities in the region. Emerging economies of Latin America region are expected to have lucrative opportunities for the growth of copper coated films market which can be attributed to rapid growth in manufacturing and industrial production sector. Numerous infrastructure projects are being initiated in Latin America such as the Integration of the Regional Infrastructure in South America (IIRSA), such initiatives are expected to boost the industrial output and is anticipated to lead to rise in demand for copper coated films in the region during the forecast period.

Copper Coated Films: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the copper coated films market are Dunmore Corporation, Remtec, Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, and more. Many local and unorganized players are expected to the global copper coated films market during the forecast period.

