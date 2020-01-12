Growing Demand of Facility Management Market in Saudi Arabia with Top Key players EMCOR Group, Inc., Khidmah, Interserve, Enova by Veolia, Saudi Oger Ltd., Rezayat Group, Musanadah SA, Nesma Trading Co. Ltd., Al Borj Facility Management

According to P&S Intelligence, The Saudi Arabian facility management market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.7% during 2019–2024.

The growth of the facility management market is mainly driven by the increasing construction activities in the country. Facility management refers to professional services covering multiple disciplines, in a bid to ensure functionality of the built structures through the integration of people, place, process, and technology. In brief, these are support services provided to the companies, such as cleaning, security, catering, support services, and others.

Get the analysis Report of Saudi Arabian facility management market : https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/saudi-arabia-facility-management-market/report-sample

On the basis of service, the Saudi Arabian facility management market is segmented into property services, cleaning services, security services, catering services, support services, environmental management services, and other services (including reception, staffing, utility management, furniture supplies, and contract management). Property services are further categorised HVAC maintenance, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and others (including sales and leasing, maintaining properties, advertise rental properties, space planning and design, asset management).

Property services is expected to be largest category with an estimated contribution of more than 25.0% in the facility management market, in 2018. The commercial sector was the largest end user with an estimated contribution of more than 40% in the Saudi Arabian facility management market, in 2018. The demand for these services is growing in the commercial sector, owing to increase in awareness among end users to optimize expenditure on commercial building management

Browse the Detailed TOC @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/saudi-arabia-facility-management-market

Increasing demand of outsourcing services providing immense opportunities for market growth

Due to lack of in-house expertise and a need to focus on core competencies, the demand for outsourcing facility management services is increasing, which is creating ample opportunities for the growth of facility management market in the country. Outsourcing provides a number of advantages considering the areas it can cover, starting from the cost of leased spaces, lifetime of plants and equipment, energy consumption, technical maintenance, and others; thereby boosting the demand of this mode of service.

About Company:

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact Us:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.psmarketresearch.com