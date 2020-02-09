Growing Demand in the worldwide market, companies have started investing in innovation and development of Gypsum Ceiling Tiles Market 2025

The ceiling market has a great demand in a worldwide market. Decorative interiors and exterior trends in the construction industry has led to the usage of various ceiling tiles in a construction process. Ceiling tiles are mainly used in interior to improve overall aesthetics and acoustic insulation of the area. The construction industry has evolved many changes to enhance the aesthetics of walls and flooring materials such as carpets, floors, wall tiles and coating.

Acoustic insulation has played an important role in the growth of ceiling tiles market. Mineral wool, metal and gypsum are the main product segments of ceiling tiles market. Mineral wool and metal are the major product segment used in ceiling tiles market. Due to growing demand for gypsum in the worldwide market, companies have started investing in innovation and development of gypsum ceiling tiles. Saint-Gobain S.A., Knauf, and USG Corporation are the key players that have a strong gypsum product portfolio for the building & construction industry. Knauf provides gypsum based panels under key brand names Vinovapanel and Creanovapanel.

Gypsum can be defined as mined mineral which comprises of hydrous calcium sulphate. This mineral is found mainly in salt water areas. Plaster is manufactured by gypsum which helps drywall to resist fire. Gypsum is used to manufacture drywall. In gypsum ceiling tiles the ceiling suspensions systems are composed of lattice which is adjourned from the ceiling with the help of string or a wire. This ceiling tiles are placed on lattice which are usually used in offices and commercial buildings. There are various gypsum ceiling tile design which provides different acoustical and aesthetic qualities. They are available in different qualities and shapes. The installation process involved in gypsum ceiling tiles is easy as compared to other varieties of ceiling tiles. The key advantage of gypsum ceiling tiles is its drywall ceiling, which is relatively simple and has low cost installation charges. The gypsum ceiling tiles does not absorb sound, due to this disadvantage other types of materials are preferably used in soundproofing environment. Addition to this gypsum ceiling tiles are not water resistant. For areas that have high moisture content, such as bathrooms or dank basements, chemically treated gypsum wallboard can be used for moisture resistant.

Based on application global gypsum ceiling market is segregated into commercial, industrial and residential complexes. Gypsum is mostly used in commercial constructions, where gypsum ceiling tiles are used in various sub segment application such as corporate offices, healthcare centers, retail & grocery stores, and educational institutions. Cafeterias, restaurants, lavatories, public utility rooms, gymnasiums, and airport terminals are other commercial end-uses of ceiling systems.

Based on geography, the gypsum ceiling tiles market can be classified into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are the major markets for gypsum ceiling tiles, led by the upturn in growth of construction industry. The gypsum ceiling tiles companies in Asia-Pacific and Latin America is investing more in research and development due to its unique properties which have led to demand for gypsum ceiling tiles in Asia-Pacific market.

Major players operating in the global gypsum ceiling tiles market are VANS Gypsum , Archiproducts, USG BORAL, Saint-Gobain S.A., Knauf, USG Corporation and others. These companies hold a significant share of the market. Thus, the gypsum ceiling tiles market experiences intense competition.