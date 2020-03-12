Growing Demand for Softgel Capsules Market to Significantly Increase Revenues Through 2026

In a latest study published by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the various dynamics impacting the softgel capsules market have been analyzed and presented in detail. This research report also throws light on the various market revenue push and pull factors, along with a detailed forecast of the global and regional markets for softgel capsules.

Innovation has been the backbone of the food and beverages industry, given the rising health awareness among the people and increased focus on organic and green products. One of the recent innovations in capsules is the introduction of vegetable capsules that are expected to replace gelatin capsules in the years to come. Vegetarian capsules enhance formulation design in both pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries and are hence witnessing rising adoption across these two sectors. Manufacturers of softgel capsules are generating significant revenue from the pharmaceutical sector by providing vegetarian softgel capsules with efficient physiological properties such as low moisture content, making softgel capsules best suited for hygroscopic drugs and nutritional supplements. Vegetarian softgel capsules with liquid filling technology are witnessing increasing demand from nutraceutical companies, thereby providing lucrative opportunities for manufacturers of softgel capsules.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/14608

Another trend being observed in the global market for softgel capsules is the increasing adoption of halal capsules, especially in regions with a large Muslim population. Companies manufacturing halal softgel capsules are rushing to obtain halal certification from the Islamic Food and Nutrition Council of America (IFANCA), to enhance their customer base in countries heavily populated by Muslims. The markets in countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia are heavily reliant on imports as well as domestic production of gelatin based capsules that have been produced using halal certified ingredients.

According to Persistence Market Research analysis, pharmaceutical companies have already started incorporating halal certified ingredients and manufacturing techniques to boost adoption of softgel capsules among the Muslim dominated countries of Europe and the Middle East. In some countries of the Asia Pacific region, companies are manufacturing capsules made from gelatin derived from cattle bones that are both kosher and halal certified.

Trends like these are fueling revenues in the global softgel capsules market and as per PMR estimates, the global softgel capsules market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 502.9 Mn by 2018 end, and this is projected to increase to US$ 685.8 Mn by 2026, exhibiting a growth rate of 4.0% during the period 2018 – 2026. However, factors such as side effects associated with the consumption of gelatin capsules, high price points of vegetarian capsules, and issues pertaining to product quality may restrain revenue growth of the global softgel capsules market in the near future.

Increasing Demand in Nutraceuticals and Sports Nutrition Supplements to Boost Sales of Softgel Capsules

Empty softgel capsules – both animal based and vegetable based – are widely used in colon health probiotic supplements and olive oil supplements that stimulate bone production. This has led to an increasing demand for softgel capsules across different applications in the nutraceutical sector. Softgel capsules also find wide adoption in sports nutrition. A growing health awareness among consumers has led to a surge in adoption of nutraceuticals and sports supplements, eventually fueling the demand for softgel capsules from manufacturers of nutraceuticals and sports nutrition products.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/14608

Product Line Expansion to Create Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Manufacturers of Softgel Capsules

Softgel capsules manufacturers are upping their product offerings with a wide range of vegetarian softgel capsules with enhanced properties such as better resistance to gastric acid, faster disintegration, enteric coating, and customized capsules for clinical trials to augment their market share. For instance, some companies are manufacturing variants of vegetarian softgel capsules such as pullulan capsules, starch capsules, and HPMC capsules. According to PMR, this may lead to increased product customization and further help boost demand for softgel capsules across the nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, and cosmecutical sectors. However, a few companies operating in the global softgel capsules market have stuck to their original product portfolio of soft and hard gelatin capsules. PMR recommends these companies to expand their product suite to include softgel capsules, vegan capsules, and plant based gelatin capsules to benefit from incremental growth opportunities in the global softgel capsules market.