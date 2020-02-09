Growing CAGR of 6.21% by Global Dental Endodontics Market in 2026 | Industry Analysis By PreXion; COLTENE Group; Zimmer Biomet; Institut Straumann AG and Nobel Biocare Services AG.

The Global Dental Endodontics Market report includes data on consumer perspective, comprehensive analysis, statistics, market share, corporate performance (stocks), 2012 to 2017 historical analysis, YOY and CAGR forecast volume, revenue and 2026 growth rate. The report also provides details about product type segmentation, applications and regional segmentation.

The Global Dental Endodontics Market research report provides a comprehensive study for all major regions around the globe on production capacity, consumption, import and export. In understanding the Global Dental Endodontics Market in depth, the readers will find this report very helpful. Also discussed are the new strategic plan and suggestions that will help both old and new players on the market to maintain competitiveness. This report provides an exhaustive study of the Medical Devices industry that explains the trends in the market definition, classifications, applications, commitments, and global industry.

All business profiles of leading players and brands have been published in the Global Dental Endodontics Market report. This market report covers strategic profiling of key market players, analyzing their core competencies comprehensively, and drawing a competitive market landscape. The Global Dental Endodontics Market industry data and information are taken from reliable sources such as websites, company annual reports, newspapers, and others, and the market experts have checked and validated them.

Market Analysis: Global Dental Endodontics Market

Global Dental Endodontics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.15 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 1.86 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.21% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Definition:

Dental endodontics can be defined as a field of dental treatment that is focused on the dental pulp. This study focuses on treatment of diseases and injuries and ultimately prevention of various diseases related to the dental pulp of the teeth. Dental pulp is the soft inner tissue of the tooth.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the dental endodontics market are-Danaher; Dentsply Sirona; Ultradent Products Inc.; Septodont Holding; Henry Schein, Inc.; Benco Dental Supply Company; Brasseler USA; Ivoclar Vivadent; FKG Dentaire; MANI,INC.; KaVo Kerr; PreXion; COLTENE Group; Zimmer Biomet; Institut Straumann AG and Nobel Biocare Services AG.

Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of dental disorders and rising levels of geriatric population globally are major factors driving the market growth

Change in eating habits that have resulted in rise of dental disorders and oral diseases; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Segmentation:

By Product (Instruments, Consumables),

(Instruments, Consumables), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Academic & Research Institutes, Others),

(Hospitals, Clinics, Academic & Research Institutes, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Dental Endodontics Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Dental Endodontics Market Sizing

Part 05: Five Forces Analysis

Part 06: Global Dental Endodontics Market Segmentation By Product

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2017, KaVo Kerr announced the launch of “OptiDam” in North America. The product is a first of its kind three-dimensional rubber dam. This procedure will help in protecting patients and enhance the effectiveness of physicians in endodontic and restorative dental procedures.

In February 2017, PreXion announced that they had launched “PreXion Excelsior 3D CBCT”, with this product capable of delivering high quality of images and even reducing exposure to radiation significantly.

Competitive Analysis:

Global dental endodontics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dental endodontics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

