Growing Awareness about of Travelers Vaccines Market Research & Trends 2025

A vaccine is a biological preparation that improves immunity to a particular disease. A vaccine typically contains an agent that resembles a disease-causing microorganism, and is often made from weakened or killed forms of the microbe, its toxins or one of its surface proteins. The agent stimulates the body’s immune system to recognize the agent as foreign, destroy it, and “remember” it, so that the immune system can more easily recognize and destroy any of these microorganisms that it later encounters.

Travelers are at increased risk for several infections, including familiar infections such as measles that are widely distributed but more common in developing countries. Travelers Vaccines can markedly decrease the risk for many of these infections and are an important part of pretravel preparation.

In this report, the travelers vaccines mainly covers vaccine for hepatitis A, hepatitis B, rabies, typhoid fever, yellow fever, Japanese encephalitis, meningococcal meningitis, cholera, etc.

The classification of Travelers Vaccines includes Meningococcal Vaccine, Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine, Yellow Fever Vaccine, Hepatitis Vaccine, Cholera Vaccine and other vaccines. The proportion of Hepatitis Vaccine in 2016 is about 28.94%, the proportion of Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine in 2016 is about 15.67%, and the proportion of other vaccine in 2016 is about 24.55%.

Travelers Vaccines are application in Tourists, Students, Workers and others. The most of Travelers Vaccines is Tourists, and the market share of that is about 44.41 % in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 49.42% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 19.41% in 2016. And Asia Pacific in the third largest consumption region with the consumption market share of 18.09%.

This report focuses on the Travelers Vaccines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

GlaxoSmithKline

Sanofi Pasteur

Merck

Pfizer

CNBG

Sanofi Pasteur MSD

Serum Institute of India

Biokangtai

Market Segment by Type, covers

Meningococcal Vaccine

Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine

Yellow Fever Vaccine

Hepatitis Vaccine

Cholera Vaccine

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Tourists

Students

Workers

Others

