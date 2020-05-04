Grow Light Market: Expected to increase at 8.46% of CAGR during the forecast period 2017 to 2025 | Illumitex, LumiGrow Inc., Philips Lighting,Heliospectra AB

Globally, the demand for grow light has increased tremendously especially in the areas that do not have enough access to sunlight. Grow light is a substitute of sunlight because it creates a light spectrum that is similar to sunlight and helps the plants during the process of photosynthesis. On a simpler note, any source of light that helps the plants to grow by emitting an electromagnetic radiation is known as grow light. Geographically, several regions do not have enough access to sunlight that can support the growth of plants, which has led to a decline in flora in these regions. Therefore, in these areas grow light plays a significant role and support the growth of various species of plants. Moreover, it has been analyzed that in coming years, the global grow light market is expected to grow at a high rate due to its growing use in different areas and fields.

The global grow light market is categorized on the basis of technology, application, and geography. Based on technology, the grow light market is segmented into LED, high intensity discharge (HID), fluorescent, and others. Out of these, LED segment is projected to lead the grow light market due to its vast advantages of the LED lights. Moreover, the LED lights are energy efficient and provide accurate light for the growth of the plants. As compared to other light technologies, LED light has a longer life that has further boosted its demand at the global level.

The report elucidates on the global grow light market with the special focus on drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. The report also provides information about the regional growth of the grow light market and various other segments contributing in the market. All these information provided in the report will help the players as well as the various others affiliated to the market.

Global Grow Light Market: Trends and Opportunities

According to various research, large number of people will be living in cities is projected to rise in the coming years because of various reasons such as to get jobs, training, services and others. Therefore, to feed this huge population there will be a need for different ways to produce food. To meet such scenario, grow light can play a significant role, as it is capable of supporting plants growth through photosynthesis. In addition to that, grow light also helps in extending the hours of the natural daylight that further increases the growth rate, health, and yield of the plants. Thus, the growing demand for grow light will rise in the near future and will fuel the market growth.

Global Grow Light Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global grow light market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Out of these, Europe is projected to hold dominant share in the market during the forecast tenure. The reason behind its dominance is the growing popularity of horticulture and floriculture across the region. In the past few years, Netherlands attracted high demand for grow lights that have further strengthened the European market. In addition to that, the agriculture sector in the region is now being highly dependent on grow lights for the growth of flowers, plants, and vegetables. Presence of leading players in the regions has also contributed to the growth of this market.

Global Grow Light Market: Competition

The report gives out crucial information about the competitive landscape of the global grow light market. As the market is highly competitive, the report will provide insights that will help the players to take strategic measures in the future and will help them in improving their current position. Some of the prominent players in the market are Philips Lighting, General Electric Company, Heliospectra AB, Gavita International B.V., OSRAM Licht Group, and Lumileds Holding B.V. Several leading companies are also investing in strategic alliance and collaborations to strengthen their position in the global market.